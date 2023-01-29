Antioch home uninhabitable after fire

A kitchen fire left a home on the 22000 block of Green Lane in Antioch uninhabitable Sunday afternoon.

The owner was in the backyard and noticed smoke coming out of the kitchen and attic of the house. The Antioch Fire Department arrived about 3:15 p.m. and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.