Suburban Skyview: Snow globe world encompases a group of dog walkers

Sunday strollers slowly move through a snow globe-like world at the Fox River Bluff West Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

A light dusting of snow barely coats the ground and clings to the surrounding trees as the sun hides behind a layer of clouds.

This drone photo was taken from about 125 feet in the air looking straight down.

Falling snow can be seen as small white dots against the backdrop of the Fox River to the right of the frame.

Fox River Bluff straddles the Fox River along the west shoreline in St. Charles.

This preserve is one of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County's approved off-leash dog areas.

The forest preserve district has more than 75 sites that offer a wide array of things to enjoy, including camping, fishing, picnic areas, snowmobiling, golfing and a slew of other activities.

