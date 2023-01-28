Hoffman Estates man killed in rollover crash in Kane County

A man died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Kane County.

Andrew J. Roycroft, 22, of Hoffman Estates, was the only occupant of a Ford Escape that rolled over around 9:38 p.m. It was traveling west on Beith Road, just east of Route 47 in Campton Township.

A witness found Roycroft outside the vehicle. Roycroft was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role, according to a news release from the sheriff.