Coroner: Remains found in Libertyville identified, foul play not suspected

Human remains discovered in November in Libertyville have been identified and foul play is not suspected in the death, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The deceased was positively identified on Jan. 20 as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54, also known as Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas, who was originally from Mexico but most recently lived in Chicago, the release said. Results of the autopsy conducted by the coroner's office on Nov. 21 show Jimenez-Hernandez died from asphyxia.

Libertyville police responded around 8:15 a.m. Nov. 19 to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive for a report of partial skeletal remains found. Officers confirmed the remains were human. A search of the area with a Lake County sheriff's office police dog located additional remains from the same person in a wooded area near where the initial remains were found.

The Libertyville Police Department investigated and determined Jimenez-Hernandez's death was not a result of foul play.