Why Oakton College is seeking beekeepers for new project

Oakton College students and suburban beekeepers are invited to host beehives at a new apiary on the college's Skokie campus.

The program is designed to support the declining honeybee population and educate people about the importance of pollinators, according to an Oakton news release.

The hives and bees will be owned and managed by individual beekeepers.

Interested beekeepers must fill out an application and submit the following to the Skokie Health & Human Services Department:

• A $125 permit fee

• Proof of completion of an introductory beekeeping class.

• Proof of hive registration with the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

• Proof of insurance.

The application is available online at skokie.org/DocumentCenter/View/7516/Community_Beekeeping_PermitApplication-PDF.