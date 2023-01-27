Railway merger opposed by suburbs gets regulators' OK; final decision in hands of STB

Federal regulators contend the positives of a hotly debated merger sought by the Canadian Pacific Railway and opposed by many suburbs outweigh any negatives in a final report released Friday.

Now it's up to members of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to make a decision.

The STB's Office of Environmental Analysis made some recommendations and added comments to a draft environmental impact statement issued in August regarding CP's plan to acquire the Kansas City Southern Railroad.

But overall, they "determined that the conclusions reached in the Draft EIS remain valid. The proposed acquisition would not result in major impacts to environmental resource areas, with the exception of noise, where unavoidable adverse noise impacts would occur."

The deal would create a massive railroad stretching from Canada to Mexico, which CP says would create jobs and reduce shipping problems.

DuPage County and a consortium of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, Schaumburg and Wood Dale plus suburban congressman have objected, predicting traffic gridlock and environmental hazards.

Metra also warns more freight trains from the merged railroads will cause delays and safety issues on its Milwaukee District North and West lines.

CP estimates an average of eight additional trains will be added to the metro area daily compared to three now.

Metra plus DuPage County and a consortium of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, Schaumburg and Wood Dale forecast 15 more freights.

"What will do that do to ambulance runs?" Itasca Village Administrator Carie Anne Ergo asked at an STB forum in Itasca on Sept. 12. "Police rushing to service calls? Parents taking their children to school? You don't know -- because nobody at the STB bothered to visit our town."

At a hearing on Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C., CP Chief Keith Creel testified that "this combination will create an unparalleled single network connecting three nations and inject competition into the railroad industry where every customer will have more options."

However, Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski listed concerns about how CP operates and dispatches trains on the Milwaukee District.

He cited documents submitted to the STB showing "how passengers have run out in front of trains and worse, have gone on or under CP trains to make their Metra train due to the way CP dispatched that day."

CP officials have countered that they have a stellar safety record.