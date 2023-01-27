New school board member appointed in District 87

The Glenbard High School District 87 school board has chosen a new member to fill a vacant seat on the panel.

Rosemarie Montanez will take the seat formerly held by Mireya Vera, who died in December at the age of 66. Montanez, an affordable housing advocate, will complete the remainder of Vera's term through the 2025 election.

Montanez is the housing director for Community Housing Advocacy & Development, a Wheaton-based nonprofit that provides and manages rental housing for low-income families throughout DuPage County.

Montanez lives in Glendale Heights. Her daughter attends Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, and her son is a graduate of Glenbard North. Montanez served in the parent-teacher organization at Pheasant Ridge School for four years, including two years as PTO president. She also served in the PTO at Americana School for two years.