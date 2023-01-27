Nearly 70 vehicles involved in pileup on I-94 just north of Wisconsin border
Updated 1/27/2023 5:09 PM
Up to 70 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-94 just north of the Wisconsin border that has completely closed traffic on the interstate, Illinois State Police said Friday afternoon.
Around 1:45 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol officials informed the Ilinois State Police of the crash, which happened on westbound I-94. Traffic is being diverted off I-94 at both Route 173 and Russell Road, state police said.
Check back for more information on this developing story at dailyherald.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.