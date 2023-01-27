Nearly 70 vehicles involved in pileup on I-94 just north of Wisconsin border

This is one of the vehicles involved in a pileup Friday on Interstate 94 just north of the Illinois border. Image from ABC 7 video

Up to 70 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-94 just north of the Wisconsin border that has completely closed traffic on the interstate, Illinois State Police said Friday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol officials informed the Ilinois State Police of the crash, which happened on westbound I-94. Traffic is being diverted off I-94 at both Route 173 and Russell Road, state police said.

