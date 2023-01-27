Medics say gunman wounds 10 in Jerusalem before being slain
Updated 1/27/2023 1:03 PM
JERUSALEM -- A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, wounding 10 people before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.
The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem.
After Friday's shooting, the Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 10 wounded, some in critical condition.
Israeli police said the gunman was shot and killed, and large police force was at the scene.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.