Medics say gunman wounds 10 in Jerusalem before being slain

Palestinians holding a Hamas flag protest Friday by the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. The protest was a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades and raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. Associated Press

JERUSALEM -- A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, wounding 10 people before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.

The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem.

After Friday's shooting, the Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 10 wounded, some in critical condition.

Israeli police said the gunman was shot and killed, and large police force was at the scene.