Man struck and killed by train near downtown Arlington Heights

The intersection of Northwest Highway and Dunton Avenue in Arlington Heights was shut down late Thursday after a man was struck and killed by a Metra train. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train late Thursday near the downtown Arlington Heights station, officials said Friday.

The unidentified man was struck by outbound Metra train #663, which was arriving at 11:21 p.m.

The victim was wearing pajamas and did not have any identification on him, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

"We're still trying to track down an identity, and at this point, it was apparently intentional, but we don't make the final ruling on that; the coroner does," Reile said.

Police shut down the intersection of Northwest Highway and Dunton Avenue during the crash investigation. Passengers who were on the train were transferred to Train #665, which was delayed 50 minutes, officials said.