Lakeshore Student Center public grand opening
Updated 1/27/2023 4:01 PM
The College of Lake County is celebrating the grand opening of its Lakeshore Student Center Saturday at 34 N. Sheridan Road in Waukegan. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to tour the new six-story addition, which is connected to the existing campus buildings. Special activities, performances and food from local restaurants and entertainment groups, and tours on each floor are planned. CLC faculty, staff, students and community partners will be available to discuss new course offerings including digital media design and cybersecurity. The new building also features a large community gathering space on the top floor with a balcony overlooking Lake Michigan.
