Lake County property transfers for Dec. 13-16, 2022

Antioch

$378,000; 41825 N Pedersen Dr S, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Dennis Thain to Murad Erguven

$361,000; 751 Needlegrass Parkway, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Damon Gilmore to John Decicco

$262,000; 26248 W Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Jean I Haling to Kuechler Trust

$237,500; 42678 N Poplar St., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Spellman Trust to Keith Carden

$195,000; 24819 W Il Route 173, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Sequoit Properties LLC 24819 R to Michael Delich

$175,000; 39822 N Stonebridge Ct Unit 13E, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Elizabeth A Tesch to Ronald Volosko

$167,000; 383 Johelia Trail, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Jessica L Marini to Lillian Cole

$130,000; 41850 N Venn Road, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Daniel Oshea to Steven Mershon

$72,000; 1003 Victoria St., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Ervin J Domanski III to Christine S Lasco

Beach Park

$210,000; 37707 N North Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Toni A Williams to Jose A Duran

$205,000; 10081 W Pickford Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Mohammad Fouzan Hussian to Stephanie Davey

$112,000; 10117 W Chaplin Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Estela Gomez to Georgina Patricia Ramirez Duarte

Deerfield

$730,000; 54 Augusta Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Glick Trust to Philip Weil

$300,000; 31 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Eugene Zaslavsky to Bartosz Grzegorczyk

Fox Lake

$250,000; 6 Woodland Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Asya Rokhkind to Raymond E Metzgar

$243,000; 59 N Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Miguel A Mejia to Burden Trust

$170,000; 627 Windsor Dr Unit 5A, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Matthew R Mabbitt to Nicole M Cassidy

$166,000; 584 Windsor Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Dasea C Mcgee to Kyle Longino

$165,000; 7403 Custer Ct Unit 20, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Daniel M Adams to Sheron Mivshek

Grayslake

$540,000; 720 Barron Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Bhaskar Bhatnagar to Slobodan Tomovic

$378,000; 1665 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Christian Womack

$351,000; 1697 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Anandram Nagarajan

$265,500; 1874 Watercolor Place, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Janet J Saunderson

$255,000; 376 S Lake St., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by John H Mason to Juan J Mata Medina

$200,500; 147 Suffolk Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Edgar A Martell

Gurnee

$350,000; 7367 Lenox Court, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Peter Chang Yol Yoo to Dhanishwari Manna

$270,000; 630 Creekside Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Michael A Garippo to Rolando Deleon Adique

$260,000; 6738 E Mount Vernon Ct Unit 11-B2, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Kegg Trust to Carol Field

Hawthorn Woods

$638,500; 155 Cranbrook Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Richard Marrs

$474,000; 56 Darlington Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Stavnes Trust to Joel A Fishman

$370,000; 35 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jill Therese Mecklenburg to Panagiotis D Alexakos

$300,000; 12 Lake View Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Sharon E Preble to Kurt Preble

Highland Park

$480,000; 443 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Eve D Dillon to Jacquelyn Dunne

$471,000; 339 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Stanley J Kapuler to Thomas J Walther

$454,500; 487 Sheridan Road, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Bankfinancial Na Trustee

$320,000; 1633 2nd St Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Judith Kipnis to Anne Stuart Bell

$255,000; 1212 Taylor Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jozef Rzeznik to Ewelina Borzyszkowska

$248,000; 1202 Taylor Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Richard Requarth to Eugene Tkachenko

Ingleside

$291,000; 36130 N Tara Court, Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Mario C Camacho to Guadalupe Hernandez Paz

$222,000; 35516 N Everett Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by James H Hoy to Joshua Malkamaki

$210,000; 35703 N Helendale Road, Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by James Faller Jr to Bobbie Schiltz

$50,000; 35756 N Watson Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Realty Sales Plus LLC

Kildeer

$659,000; 21694 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Samuel Loren Levi

Lake Bluff

$475,000; 405 Lincoln Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by 4 Tym2 LLC Loop North Series to Tim Moore

$270,000; 138 Hemstead St Unit 39-C, Lake Bluff; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Jacob Dafforn to Jonathan Baumgartner

Lake Forest

$675,000; 307 Surrey Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Vivek A Agrawal to Rishinath Babu Bhurvaas Rajendran

$590,000; 170 S Danbury Court, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Reese Trust to Porter Trust

$550,000; 733 Linden Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Frank E Pasquesi to Charles R Lazzaro

$545,000; 119 E Laurel Ave Unit 300, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Siham Ouazzani to Mary T Mick

$385,000; 1360 W Everett Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Katarzyna Nienhaus

Lake Villa

$340,000; 1005 Park Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Nikita M Sorathya to Henry B Johnson

$162,000; 21339 W Morton Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Brooke N Mcnutt to Sergio Escobedo

Lake Zurich

$380,000; 14 Lakebreeze Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Elizabeth C Krischke to Frederick H Branding

$372,000; 163 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Shaun P Long

$345,000; 130 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Roger C Jones to Georgas Trust

$263,500; 702 June Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Sanjaya K Mohanty to Julie Ioannidis

$240,000; 9 Manor Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by David Guilford to John T Leahy

Lakemoor

$429,500; 32065 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Tunjeal Moore

Libertyville

$525,000; 711 Eton Court, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Marcelina Pajor Firs to Scott Pelletier

$510,000; 1138 Sussex Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Michael George Du Bois to Rebecca C Holst

$465,000; 604 Fairlawn Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Boris Karpichev to Martin Trust

$355,000; 111 4th St., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Nicole Marie Papak to Timothy T Barham

$350,000; 1400 James Ct Unit 127A, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Hackett Trust to Robert J Felgenhauer Trust

$335,000; 327 W Austin Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Marcia P Juracan to Lara Tahchi

Lincolnshire

$312,500; 205 Rivershire Ln Unit 410, Lincolnshire; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Michael Lesser to Zarko Ackovic

$309,000; 867 Downing Square, Lincolnshire; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Green Trust to Omer F Kutay

Lindenhurst

$418,000; 1815 Natures Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Nancy Ortman to Todd Gruchalski

$395,000; 1817 Prairie Ridge Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Robert L Van Dellen Trust to Richard Mortensen

$300,000; 552 Whispering Pines Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Sondra L Best to Scott Tomeczko

$189,000; 2881 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Anna T Bahramis to York Castrejon Rodriguez

Mundelein

$385,000; 1308 Hampton Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Peter Joseph Balmes to Malvina Amiryan

$351,000; 1640 Foxmoor Court, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Gitta Starozhitsky to Seth Malusky

$345,000; 1385 Huntington Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Repsholdt Trust to Benjamin Kelley

$295,000; 749 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Noel Christopher Elvambuena to Weiliang He

$255,000; 132 Racine Place, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Nathanael Purdy to Piotr K Akszterowicz

$150,000; 317 Pleasure Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bridgette Jean Reyna Meadows to Eliodoro Hernandez

North Chicago

$90,000; 1817 Glenn Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Dudek Grantor Trust to Hugo Gallegos

Round Lake

$220,000; 292 W Norwell Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Robert S Rossetti to Danyelle Hanes

$199,000; 458 N Keswick Court, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Pamela Mae Niemi to Mark Hoffmann

$197,000; 1347 W Crane View Ct Unit 1347, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Eric D Haisch to Moises Parra Jr

$190,000; 279 W Whispering Oaks Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Samuel Ferrara to Tonya A Boring

$160,000; 325 W Treehouse Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Perrett Trust to Marlon Garcia Suarez

$155,000; 35636 N Wilson Blvd., Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Robert S Lehman to Clive G Hazell

Round Lake Beach

$330,000; 2507 Acorn Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Ryan M Smith to Jonathan Himes

$252,000; 2200 N Cheswick Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Lidia Kennick to Leila M Bautista

$235,000; 2314 Hunters Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Orion Morales to Moises Flores Jr

$220,500; 804 Corona Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Joseph Wallis to Jorge Luis Zambrano Zambrano

$188,000; 1521 N East End Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Antonio Gomez to Esmeralda Toledo

$141,000; 1512 Turnbull Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by C & F Real Estate Investments to Jose M Martinez

Round Lake Park

$205,000; 310 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Paola Medina Lopez to Javier Valdivia Castaneda

$163,000; 217 Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Dragos Panaitescu to Isaac Armstrong

$154,500; 524 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Dbg Properties LLC to Jonatan Hernandez

Spring Grove

$227,500; 27581 W Lake Shore Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Donald E Chrzan to John T King

Vernon Hills

$620,000; 329 Camargo Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jeffrey Stec to Scott J Seidner

$157,000; 256 Russet Way Unit 256, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Noel E Winterburg to Christine J Dzierzak

Volo

$198,500; 1274 Waverly Drive, Volo; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Mk Properties LLC 1274 Waverly to Sandra Swanson

Wadsworth

$250,000; 4876 W Heritage Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Donald L Quinn to Macbeth I Jimenez

$213,500; 3038 Nicklaus Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Frederick C Spataro to Hollie S Armour

Wauconda

$435,000; 2514 Heron Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Saulius Boreika to Mark L Nuzzo

$382,500; 28252 N Darrell Road, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Russell J Heinzinger to Gerard T Martinez

$289,000; 28530 W Lakeview Court, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Marianne Kopczynski to Michael L Penny

$264,500; 703 Wauconda Road, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Anthony P Greco Jr to Thomas Flowers

$180,000; 923 Adams Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Erin E Gates to Jeremy Hill

$169,500; 1021 James St., Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Tracey Gusterine to Elizabeth Wells

Waukegan

$325,000; 1902 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Pamela H Seremak Trustee Seremak to Catherine Feeney

$278,000; 10 N Park Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Rocio Flores to Cary D Cho

$250,000; 12866 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Tyler C Osso to Andrew Villagran

$200,000; 2300 Commanche Court, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Guadalupe G Leguizamo to Saul Rodriguez

$190,000; 308 Stewart Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Pedro Bustos to Martha Longsworth

$188,000; 1052 Leith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Celia Peguero Astacio to Starr Ciera Wells

$185,000; 1634 Frazier St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Leticia E Castellanos to Michael Vidal

$172,000; 2309 Seminole Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Cesar Ramos to Marelyn R Perez

$171,000; 2838 Hillside Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Miguel Fortin Zuniga to Sonia Hernandez Noris

$165,000; 2106 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Mary Beard to Gregorio Hernandez

$163,000; 124 Dorchester Court, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Margarito Sanchez to Elizabeth T Sanchez

$145,000; 2808 Shoshone Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Robert J Willegal Jr to James Wilson

$140,000; 1424 Glen Rock Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Witt Holdings LLC to Jose S Rosales Rios

$128,000; 2013 8th Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Crystal Pineda to Avo Properties LLC Series 2013

Winthrop Harbor

$250,000; 1345 Aiken Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Aranda LLC Investments to Daisy Alarcon

$220,000; 831 Kirkwood Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Jose Montano to Ruben Rodriguez III

$184,000; 1108 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Kim E Strathman to Karyn Strampel

Zion

$295,000; 1808 Midday Drive, Zion; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Stefhani Alondra Cano to Kevin Morales

$275,000; 3833 Bertrand Lane, Zion; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Wayne M Walles to Marlene Castillo

$240,000; 3103 Kensington Lane, Zion; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jaymie Brinkmeier to Alicia A Rodriguez

$223,000; 1302 20th St., Zion; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Pedro Ochoa Sanchez to Joselyne Balderas

$210,000; 1104 Winthrop Court, Zion; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Castillo Trust to Jose Armando Medina

$200,500; 3320 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ivey Trust to Laura Arias

$185,000; 2208 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by James Jones to Tai Lynne Moreno

$125,000; 900 Wilson Court, Zion; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Daisy Rodriguez to Roberto Hernandez Jr

$120,000; 2741 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bmw Props LLC to Neftali Miranda

$100,000; 2620 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Properties Of Royal Lion LLC to Omar S Wence

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.