Kane County property transfers for Dec. 1-30, 2022

Aurora

$675,000; 2363 Lansburgh Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Narendra Swamy to Sandeep Sreekumar

$630,000; 2709 Hamman Way, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by William F Martin to Marie Dass Sadaraname

$535,000; 2788 Palm Springs Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Vinu Chandar Krishnaswany to Alireza Shavarebi

$522,000; 1260 Arborside Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Narasimha Narahari to Taral Telore

$475,000; 766 Wintergreen Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Kirk W Kroening to Yanru Koerwitz

$439,000; 1256 Waterford Dr Unit 170, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by G3 Ventures LLC to Alj Regional Holdings Inc

$427,500; 3132 Savannah Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Milan S Indrisek to Maxwell N Vinik

$410,000; 1034 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Julio C Herrera to Gelora Septrina Girsang

$390,000; 1275 Dunbarton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mark D Dombrowski Trust to Rohan Tandon

$365,000; 212 N View St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Big Sky Management LLC to Raghavendra Subramanya

$360,000; 817 Brodhead Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Christopher Tower to Yuvraj Kumar

$327,000; 3158 Boothbay Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Qodamah Mimorry to Cinthia M Martinez

$320,000; 2501 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Breck W Grigas to Bruce Guevara

$310,000; 3122 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Martin Farm Holding LLC #7 to Chad Martyn

$310,000; 2975 Juniper Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Paul H Rindal to Parvin Amini

$310,000; 2441 Cove Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Darrin Richardson to Jasie Michele Brown

$285,000; 2451 Roseglen Way, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Daniel Beebe

$280,000; 2120 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Gloria Spitz to Luis F Rios

$273,000; 552 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Janet B Benjamin to Kevin Christopher E Cruz

$257,500; 2794 Packford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Charles A Beauchamp to Brianna N Baresel

$255,000; 520 N Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Grt LLC to Josue Tecaxco Xique

$255,000; 1185 Dogwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alejandro Garcia Zamudio

$245,000; 839 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by George A Adamson to J Refugio Torres

$245,000; 1820 Carolyn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Heidi Whittington to Angel Garcia

$240,000; 453 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Carlos Aceves to James T Willsey

$240,000; 4060 Boulder Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Robert W Beard to Paola Ballines

$240,000; 2447 Courtyard Cir Unit 8, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Rosa Ortega to Chasity C Suggs

$235,000; 626 Iowa Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Juan Carlos Torres Gonzalez to Anthony M Bryant

$233,000; 3150 Autumn Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Syed Waseem Ali to Dan Russu

$230,000; 3022 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Derrin Duffy to Salvador Vallejo Zepeda

$222,000; 1732 Roanoke Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Old Second National Bank Trust to Michael Sackett

$215,000; 831 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Fox Valley Habitat For Humanit to Abdul Afghanzada

$215,000; 829 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Fox Valley Habitat For Humanit to Ezechiel Nibitanga

$215,000; 319 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Debra A Anderson to Chad Bryan

$215,000; 2640 Streamwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Robert Louis Vanecek to Megan C Glass

$205,500; 1870 Ashwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Anissa Jabori to Omar Cavada

$200,000; 1240 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Pone Chanthi to Jessica Chanthi

$200,000; 1105 Village Center Pkwy Unit 3, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Karin Howard to Keyera N Dickerson

$195,000; 941 Harriet Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by William E Murphy to Philip J Hoss

$195,000; 512 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jerald L Watgen to Yolanda Perez Medina

$185,000; 2684 Waterford Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Nathaniel Upham to Sathishkumar Subramanian

$175,000; 423 Parker Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Fox Valley Habitat For Humanit to Constancia Estrada

$155,000; 1070 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Vithalani Inc

$150,000; 663 Wood St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Patricia M Montminy to Rigoberto Bolivar

$130,000; 1654 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Iris Hernandez Felix to David Arroyo

$130,000; 121 Gregory St Unit 7, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Mohamed Elkasstawi to Sajedabegum Shaik

$125,000; 1032 Pheasant Run Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Maryann Sartoris to Peter Leprich

$119,500; 404 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Ismael Quintana

$115,000; 1135 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Jesus V Guadiana to Patricia Alarcon Garcia

$115,000; 1070 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dawn M Zdunek to Kendall Partners Ltd

$90,000; 133 Gregory St Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Adam C Bomstad to Stephanie Jandora

$68,000; 822 Oliver Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Steven Hernandez to Everardo Carmona

Batavia

$398,500; 2038 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bruce Peterson

$335,000; 2026 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Matthew Andsager

$334,500; 1508 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Gilda C Al Rasheedy

$324,000; 1539 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jan Anderson

$255,000; 74 Willey Ln Unit 27B, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Girls Trust to Dale Wilderspin

$232,500; 105 N Jefferson St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by John Martin Mcbean Sr to Brandon Gyles

$150,000; 61 Spuhler Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Chad R Martyn to Martin Farm Holding LLC #7

Campton Hills

$661,000; 04N140 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Joseph Brian Ruck

Carpentersville

$248,000; 1528 Meadowsedge Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Anna M Burkart to Marcin Hajduczyk

$230,000; 7038 Lowell Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Edward E Green to Mark Roller

$223,000; 6552 Marble Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Syed Zeesham A Jafri

$220,000; 1911 Cherokee Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Carmen Perez to David Hernandez Beltran

$220,000; 111 Pueblo Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Judith E Georgias to Martin Delatorre

$215,000; 101 Del Rio Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by George Valentich to Jaime A Dominguez

$214,000; 33 Evergreen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Real Q Co to Roberto Canelo Ramirez

$195,000; 219 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Marlene S Contractor to Alberto Nava

$167,500; 101 Sparrow Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Emely Navarro

East Dundee

$88,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 106, East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Wilda Laubach to Patsy Shackelford

Elburn

$330,000; 711 N 3rd St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Quinn Operations Management Ll to Robert Quinn

$175,000; 0S923 Thorndon Ridge Drive, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Matthew R Kufer to Todd A Kufer

$130,000; 671 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Elburn Station; Unit 1 Develo to Shodeen Homes LLC

$130,000; 0S511 Autumn Woods Lane, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Deliah Jones to Lana M Porter Trust

Elgin

$732,000; 664 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Overstreet Builders Inc to Ryan Tokarz

$660,000; 10N843 Williamsburg Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jodi Kastner to John D Fischer

$587,500; 2350 Royal Blvd Unit 500, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Lawrence Berg Md to Laramar Royal Blvd Mob Investm

$579,500; 3579 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nestor Jose Cuevas Burgos

$559,500; 157 N Bend Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nerihan Hadji

$526,000; 3704 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Amith Aravelly

$520,000; 141 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Durga Manvitha Mandapati

$515,000; 3709 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Karthik Hari

$494,500; 139 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Farrukh Mirza

$489,000; 3638 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Giuseppe L Mastrolia

$470,000; 143 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Abhinay Srivastava

$430,000; 137 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Syed Ali

$382,000; 760 N Lyle Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Rashid Ahmed to Richard Borromeo

$361,500; 1313 Little John Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by American Bank & Trust Co Trust to Marcin Mrugala

$352,000; 440 Park St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Patricio Vargas to Arturo R Arreguin

$352,000; 2759 Colonial Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Daisy Partida to Richard Omorodion

$350,000; 74 S Weston Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Harvey M Hofmann III to Jorge Valencia Ramirez

$350,000; 1065 Inglewood Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Peter A Mardenborough to Nicklaus James O Connor

$335,500; 100 N Lyle Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Thomas Dusell to Victoria Sommer

$282,500; 12N220 Westview St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Daphne Wiethorn to Luis Gustavo Rojas

$280,000; 469 Ryerson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Michael D Pacchini Trust to James D Hutson

$270,000; 1536 Keystone Ct Unit 43-3, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pablo Herrera to Erica L Adriano Armodoval

$250,000; 893 Wembley Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Laura Van Zandt to Chee Teck Tam

$250,000; 845 Saint John St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Lisa Ann Cameron to Ian Michael Powers

$248,000; 1132 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Elias Robles to Clayton Zell

$245,000; 402 Miller Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Miguel Ventura to Marlene Wallace

$235,000; 1050 Reserve Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Judson F Younce to Richard Bela

$207,000; 129 S Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Paul V Miller to Antonio De Jesus Sandoval

$198,000; 421 Mill St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Guillermina Zamudio to Hector Melendez

$195,000; 1062 Stillwater Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Jennifer Jendro to Juanita Gonzalez

$170,000; 1266 Christopher Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Donald P Landbo to Vincent Pernini

$165,000; 950 Jefferson Ave Unit B, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by David Hernandez to Jose L Pinedo

$155,000; 602 Cobblestone Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Beverly A Kolle to Czosek Trust

$152,000; 3684 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Pingree LLC to Distinctive Homes By Demarco I

$140,000; 1983 Stanford Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by John M Crosetto to Jeyaa Realty LLC

$125,000; 778 Stewart Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by William Michael Creed to Deborah A Beaver

$85,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 218, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Anthony P Green to David J Hrycyk

Geneva

$680,000; 425 Maple Lane, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by William R Krieg to Michael Douglass

$677,500; 0N170 Alexander Drive, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Todd D Steffen to Robert F Bryant

$550,000; 730 Brigham Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Dixon-bertane Trust to Cristian Nica

$530,000; 1615 Fairway Circle, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Don Watson to Philip Fiore

$480,000; 1520 Meadows Road, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Rae Bouvin to Lynn Stolpe

$405,000; 111 Franklin St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by David W Park to Stephen M Kuhn

$360,000; 1600 Wesley Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Jeannie K Chase to James Ge Bayard

$325,000; 266 Lineas Lane, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Christopher H Meade to Karen Rae Farley

$310,500; 501 Hamilton St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by A6 Limited LLC to Gray Rock Properties LLC

$242,000; 1630 Salem Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Alan R Chumley to Leandra Desco

$200,000; 215 Ford St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kimberly S Kein to Nicholas Kein

$196,500; 412 Park Ave., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Dolores Steinhouse

Gilberts

$465,000; 336 Jackson Court, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Coats Trust to Akhlaq Paya

$325,000; 300 John M Boor Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Joseph E Serpico to Yale Kendall

$230,000; 590 Telluride Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by David E Young to Jillian A Slouka

Hampshire

$435,000; 208 Red Hawk Road, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by David E Ohara to Paul S Jurewicz

$350,000; 1188 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Lance Cronin

$333,000; 440 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Antonio Porrello

$245,000; 961 Como Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Omololu Oduwa to Juan Ramon Gonzalez Ramirez

$240,000; 19N170 Felsmith Road, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Joanne J Kosirog to Michael Ralston

$180,000; 45W525 Allen Road, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Andrew G Duchaj to John J Duchaj

Montgomery

$330,000; 1715 Ivy Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Joshua J Harper to Saul Hurtado

$317,000; 3102 Fairfield Way, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Hpa Jv Borrower 2019-1 Ml LLC to Hyder Syed

$161,000; 158 Marsch Ave., Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Faun Hill Trust to David W Murray

North Aurora

$445,000; 22 Windstone Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Stanley F Sangar to Sabina F Bakhrieva

$350,000; 116 Oak Hill Court, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Nathan David Peterson to Patrick J Ryan

$310,000; 504 Sharon Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Michael Goodman to Edward James Pawlowski

$184,000; 103 Hickory St., North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Robin A Carlson Pall to Jorge Gonzalez

Pingree Grove

$340,000; 1155 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Kevin R Barchard

$334,500; 810 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Jose De Jesus Hurtado

$256,000; 1639 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Michael Diebold to Amber Heinz

$250,000; 871 Clover Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Daniel Grzywa to Diane M Rohde

South Elgin

$600,000; 1937 Sagebrook Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Mitesh Patel to Jordan Augier

$524,000; 277 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Dhruvi Patel

$510,000; 1024 Button Bush St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Den Cao

$490,000; 355 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jaclyn G Schulze

$320,000; 565 Juli Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jose Luis Rodriguez to Lee Polito

$294,000; 7 Roxbury Court, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Anthony Bahrs

$227,000; 196 Sweetbriar Court, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Maxwell Trust to Miguel Olmedo Avila

$180,000; 1113 Manchester Court, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Courtney N Morris to Alexis Cielo

St. Charles

$719,000; 1503 Keim Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Thomas D Wetsch to Scott Maurice Tingey

$672,500; 1606 Keim Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Timothy W Sheehan to Shawn Spahr

$655,000; 4N449 Mark Twain St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Larry A Bussow to Marc T Morrissy

$650,000; 4N510 Old Quarry Road, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Marlene Pawlowski Trust to Janice Carol Schmuckal

$605,000; 5N377 S Ridge Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Bellefleur Homes Inc to Real Bellefleur Trust

$560,000; 38W681 Elliott Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Maria Nelly Stanfield Trust to J Brandon Gavin

$545,000; 6N782 Colonel Bennett Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Thomas Brian Kelly Jr Trust to Joshua Korsgarden

$438,000; 1313 Foxglade Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Balla Trust to David Jonathan Kortge

$425,000; 35W305 Park Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Gary Geurts to Daria Mironova

$315,000; 40W840 S Bridle Creek Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Diana M Law to Carol A Brancato

$227,000; 4 Garden Hill Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Miglena Marinova to Craig J Orzolek

$215,000; 511 Division St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Lizbeth Ramirez Castillo to Lang Property Management Group

$200,000; 715 S 10th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jean Dow Trust to Horacio Isunza

$119,000; 5N364 S Ridge Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Paul Ryndak to Matthew Lysien

Sugar Grove

$580,000; 1466 Cornell Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by National Residential Nominee S to Alan Drost

$580,000; 1466 Cornell Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Keith B Cohen to National Residential Nominee S

$559,000; 777 Black Walnut Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Thomas R Herrel to William R Jordan

$385,000; 190 Caledonian Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Bock Trust to Brendan Douylliez

$273,000; 170 E Park Ave Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Aaron M Wise to Timothy D Erd

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.