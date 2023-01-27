Elgin man charged with stalking middle schoolers because of repeat behavior

An Elgin man faces felony stalking charges for a pattern of behavior involving statements to female students at Abbott Middle School, according to more details about the case discussed by police Chief Ana Lalley on her Friday radio show.

Lalley also explained why the police posted photos of the suspect's vehicle online during the course of the investigation.

The alleged stalking came to the attention of police when a female student at the school told police on Jan. 18 that a man in his 20s, with short hair and some facial hair, harassed students with inappropriate statements as he followed them in his vehicle while the students walked home from school.

Elgin police identified the man making the alleged statements as 25-year-old Alan S. Rendon of the 500 block of N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.

Lalley said her department posted photos of Rendon's Ford Edge on Facebook -- even though that might alert Rendon police were looking for him -- because police deemed the alleged incident to be a possible ongoing public threat.

"It's a community safety issue," Lalley said. "If we don't put that information out, and something happens, the community will say, 'Why didn't you guys tell us?' It is not just put it out on Facebook. It is not that simple. We make the determination of is this an isolated incident, or is this a public safety threat."

Rendon is charged with two counts of stalking, a Class 4 felony in Illinois, indicating he is alleged to have engaged in conduct on at least two occasions that made someone "fear for his or her safety, suffer emotional distress," or followed another person or placed the person under surveillance and communicated some form of a threat or made the person feel immediate or future bodily harm, sexual assault, confinement or restraint," according to the statute.

Lalley said a single incident of such behavior, rather than a stalking charge, could result in charges of disorderly conduct or assault if a verbal threat is also involved. It's the multiple incidents that spur charges of stalking.

Information police released on the case said Rendon was also observed following students in his vehicle while driving on the 300-400 block of Standish Street. That's a little more than a mile away from Abbott Middle School.

Class 4 felony charges include prison time of up to three years. Rendon has a $100,000 bond.