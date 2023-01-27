DuPage County property transfers for Dec. 9-30, 2022

Addison

$524,500; 762 W Fairway Drive, Addison; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Kelly Hallman

$500,000; 534 W Millns Court, Addison; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Stanislaw Ryabaltowksi to Randall Mizialko

$459,000; 835 W Heritage Drive, Addison; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Bashkim B Jakupi to Edgar Vallejo

$335,000; 1780 W Jo Ann Lane, Addison; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Artan Tony Cela

$322,500; 1700 W Jo Ann Lane, Addison; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Therese J Izzi to Joseph Deveau

$305,000; 866 S Michigan Ave., Addison; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Alice Adams Giampaolo to Armando Bello Lorenzo

$263,000; 46 N Grant Drive, Addison; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Ernest C Smith to Gabriel Lameda

$235,000; 717 N 5th Ave Unit 302, Addison; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Edina Mahmutovich to Toni Cheloni

$200,000; 704 N 10th Ave., Addison; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Nancy Cairo James to Samuel Torres

$150,000; 942 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 101E, Addison; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Ivanka N Dimitrova to Aldo F Ricciardi

$135,000; 961 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201B, Addison; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Krystyna Faszczewski to Jash Patel

$122,000; 235 N Mill Rd Unit 108B P14, Addison; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by John Humes to Anka Djujic

$95,000; 215 S Hale St Unit 9C, Addison; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Khan Trust to Langton Properties LLC

$95,000; 215 S Hale St Unit 3B, Addison; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Khan Trust to Langton Properties LLC

$95,000; 215 S Hale St Unit 1B, Addison; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Khan Trust to Langton Properties LLC

$85,000; 235 N Mill Rd Unit 104B, Addison; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Brian R Zwolinski to Celia C Yu

Aurora

$675,000; 2363 Lansburgh Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Narendra Swamy to Sandeep Sreekumar

$630,000; 2709 Hamman Way, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by William F Martin to Marie Dass Sadaraname

$535,000; 2788 Palm Springs Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Vinu Chandar Krishnaswany to Alireza Shavarebi

$522,000; 1260 Arborside Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Narasimha Narahari to Taral Telore

$475,000; 766 Wintergreen Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Kirk W Kroening to Yanru Koerwitz

$439,000; 1256 Waterford Dr Unit 170, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by G3 Ventures LLC to Alj Regional Holdings Inc

$427,500; 3132 Savannah Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Milan S Indrisek to Maxwell N Vinik

$410,000; 1034 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Julio C Herrera to Gelora Septrina Girsang

$390,000; 1275 Dunbarton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mark D Dombrowski Trust to Rohan Tandon

$365,000; 212 N View St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Big Sky Management LLC to Raghavendra Subramanya

$360,000; 817 Brodhead Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Christopher Tower to Yuvraj Kumar

$327,000; 3158 Boothbay Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Qodamah Mimorry to Cinthia M Martinez

$320,000; 2501 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Breck W Grigas to Bruce Guevara

$310,000; 3122 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Martin Farm Holding LLC #7 to Chad Martyn

$310,000; 2975 Juniper Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Paul H Rindal to Parvin Amini

$310,000; 2441 Cove Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Darrin Richardson to Jasie Michele Brown

$285,000; 2451 Roseglen Way, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Daniel Beebe

$280,000; 2120 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Gloria Spitz to Luis F Rios

$273,000; 552 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Janet B Benjamin to Kevin Christopher E Cruz

$257,500; 2794 Packford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Charles A Beauchamp to Brianna N Baresel

$255,000; 520 N Westlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Grt LLC to Josue Tecaxco Xique

$255,000; 1185 Dogwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alejandro Garcia Zamudio

$245,000; 839 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by George A Adamson to J Refugio Torres

$245,000; 1820 Carolyn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Heidi Whittington to Angel Garcia

$240,000; 453 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Carlos Aceves to James T Willsey

$240,000; 4060 Boulder Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Robert W Beard to Paola Ballines

$240,000; 2447 Courtyard Cir Unit 8, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Rosa Ortega to Chasity C Suggs

$235,000; 626 Iowa Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Juan Carlos Torres Gonzalez to Anthony M Bryant

$233,000; 3150 Autumn Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Syed Waseem Ali to Dan Russu

$230,000; 3022 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Derrin Duffy to Salvador Vallejo Zepeda

$222,000; 1732 Roanoke Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Old Second National Bank Trust to Michael Sackett

$215,000; 831 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Fox Valley Habitat For Humanit to Abdul Afghanzada

$215,000; 829 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Fox Valley Habitat For Humanit to Ezechiel Nibitanga

$215,000; 319 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Debra A Anderson to Chad Bryan

$215,000; 2640 Streamwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Robert Louis Vanecek to Megan C Glass

$205,500; 1870 Ashwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Anissa Jabori to Omar Cavada

$200,000; 1240 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Pone Chanthi to Jessica Chanthi

$200,000; 1105 Village Center Pkwy Unit 3, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Karin Howard to Keyera N Dickerson

$195,000; 941 Harriet Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by William E Murphy to Philip J Hoss

$195,000; 512 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jerald L Watgen to Yolanda Perez Medina

$185,000; 2684 Waterford Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Nathaniel Upham to Sathishkumar Subramanian

$175,000; 423 Parker Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Fox Valley Habitat For Humanit to Constancia Estrada

$155,000; 1070 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Vithalani Inc

$150,000; 663 Wood St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Patricia M Montminy to Rigoberto Bolivar

$130,000; 1654 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Iris Hernandez Felix to David Arroyo

$130,000; 121 Gregory St Unit 7, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Mohamed Elkasstawi to Sajedabegum Shaik

$125,000; 1032 Pheasant Run Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Maryann Sartoris to Peter Leprich

$119,500; 404 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Ismael Quintana

$115,000; 1135 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Jesus V Guadiana to Patricia Alarcon Garcia

$115,000; 1070 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dawn M Zdunek to Kendall Partners Ltd

$90,000; 133 Gregory St Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Adam C Bomstad to Stephanie Jandora

$68,000; 822 Oliver Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Steven Hernandez to Everardo Carmona

Bensenville

$495,000; 502 E Jefferson St., Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Vishal Shah to Kamlesh Bansal

$310,000; 1110 Twin Oaks St., Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Cirincione Trust to Hilda Camacho

$275,000; 220 N Walnut St Unit B, Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Melissa Garcia Lara to David Gonzales

$64,000; 432 Diana Court, Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Jeff Khan to Abdoulaye Diallo

$55,000; 17W335 Crest Ave., Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Oscar D Salazar to Maher Farhan

Bloomingdale

$625,000; 249 Hillandale Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Vicki Gillespie to Kory Atkinson

$547,500; 198 Canvasback Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Mahajabeen K Mohammed to Lukasz Daniluk

$487,500; 198 Merganser Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Karen E Angel to Zehra Rizvi

$375,000; 226 Lehigh Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Dawn Carlstrom to Andrew D Smith

$346,000; 117 S Maple Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Michael F Pellegrino to Nicholas Franco Parisi

$335,000; 186 Springdale Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Zofia Skirucha to Olive Misceo

$285,000; 126 S Neville Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Roteman Trust to Therese A Davis

$281,500; 233 Lakeview Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Lucrezia Vitello to Muhammad Shahan Aijaz Khan

$265,000; 5N750 Gary Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Easy St Spartan 8411 LLC to Kevin Mathews

$240,000; 126 Day St Unit 103, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Capone Trust to Marlene Kass

$237,500; 163 E Raleigh Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Sharon Parkin to Angela Medina

$210,000; 338 Colony Green Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Allcorn Trust to Andrii Moiseienko

$160,000; 206 Glengarry Dr Unit 305, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Nicole Klema to Lizet E Herrera Ruano

Bolingbrook

$375,000; 585 Cambridge Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Titus Construction LLC to Josue C Almanza

Burr Ridge

$660,000; 750 Cambridge Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Willard Hemsworth to Jadwiga U Zawada

$600,000; 7706 S Grant St., Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Ischuros LLC to Neil Blitstein

$595,000; 43 Durham Court, Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to John R Abbott

$460,000; 24 Rodeo Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Steven J Ippolito to Gs Family Trust

Carol Stream

$563,000; 1389 Yorkshire Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Brad Boyer to Shaun Paup

$560,000; 1N319 Farwell St., Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jonathan C Clark to Prestin Van Mieghem

$430,000; 953 Mocassin Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Abatecola Joint Trust to Edgar Botello

$399,000; 828 Longmeadow Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Rodolfo M Caraos to Nguyen Thi Thao Tran

$365,000; 826 Berkshire Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jeffrey N Rudolph to Linh Thimy Nguyen

$340,000; 443 Burke Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Robert A Goranson to Krzysztof Szymon Golinski

$340,000; 332 Sype Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Joseph Shannon Chiovari Trust to Matthew A Snebold

$337,500; 1018 Pheasant Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Christian Lange to Thomas H Packard

$325,000; 540 Iroquois Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Rasiklal R Patel to Josue Reyes

$310,000; 596 Pontiac Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Vipulbhai Patel

$305,000; 941 Palomino St., Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Maureen F Sheehan to Timothy Mchugh

$275,000; 791 Daybreak Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Barbara A Kenneally to Cesar Augusto Jarrin Jaramillo

$266,000; 134 Horizon Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Ruth C Rosales to Sanjana Thakkar

$262,500; 1109 Rockport Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by William L Jones to Syeda Rabab Fatima

$198,500; 445 Kilkenny Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Susan M Meier to Arianna Dennise Marcoci

$162,000; 829 Minnesota Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Renato Shyti to Timothy Brian Cooney

$150,000; 491 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 302, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Jose Javier Munoz Guerrero to Alelegn Kassie

Clarendon Hills

$553,500; 271 Stonegate Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Robert Sebastian Hohhof to Anthony N Carlini

$402,000; 5849 Tennessee Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Casselyn Tertell to Brian Gilmartin

$287,000; 5802 Tennessee Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Erin Leigh Ekblad to Shatrel Jarrett

$203,000; 322 Park Ave Unit 2A, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Padgett Trust to Edward L Steffes

Darien

$415,000; 417 70th St., Darien; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jose C Rodriguez to Matthew Coe Francis

$401,000; 1017 Hickory Lane, Darien; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Valerie Karpeck to Austin Pauga

$355,000; 7806 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Hallahan Trust to Kimi Grant

$355,000; 7122 Beechnut Lane, Darien; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jeremy Crnich to Christopher Mock

$340,000; 7622 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Gary Stanuch to Joanne Carnagio Trust

$338,000; 8444 Chicory Court, Darien; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Paladino Trust to Caroline C Gaddis

$315,000; 8031 Windsor Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Butler Family Trust to Giaras Gkotse

$295,000; 1120 Foxtail Court, Darien; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Rita Cliford to Todd W Draeger

$290,000; 802 71st St., Darien; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Edwin Mazanek to Paul Slunecko

$285,000; 1104 Foxtail Ct Unit 1104, Darien; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Kidder Trust to Maria Virgilio

$272,000; 8043 Barrymore Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by John Borkowski to Kortney V Weszelits

$270,000; 1113 Janet Ave., Darien; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joseph R Esposito to Alexander Raddatz

$264,000; 709 79th St Unit 408, Darien; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Widner Trust to Elissa D Nunez

$220,000; 1906 Rosewood Ct Unit 4D, Darien; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Michael J Burke to James Allen Koudelik Jr

$217,500; 7703 Sussex Creek Dr Unit 1B, Darien; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Summaria Trust to Joyce Schuetz

$180,000; 7711 Sussex Creek Dr Unit 1-B, Darien; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Donna L Reid to Kimberly Ann Hayes

$126,000; 7410 Brookdale Dr Unit 111, Darien; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Joyolin Brown to Aleksandar Tacev

Downers Grove

$465,000; 827 72nd St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Sargent P Mcquillan to Matthew R Ernst

$464,000; 6921 Waterfall Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Oana Maria Sandru to Xiaoipeng Jia

$460,000; 6710 Bradley Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Schiller Trust to Sundim Dervishi

$450,000; 6748 Bunker Hill Circle, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Rebecca R Alves to Aaron J Decker

$445,000; 328 55th St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Moira Sullivan to Brian P Winchel

$437,500; 8112 Woodcreek Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by James Dieujuste to Stojanche Mitevski

$430,000; 1640 Carol St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Joyner Trust to Claudia Arroyo

$410,000; 1549 71st Terrace, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kimberly L Sullivan to Neil C Francis Jr

$400,000; 4123 W End Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bezella Trust to Rebecca Lorayne Kusen

$395,000; 5 2nd St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Griffin Trust to Stephen Banninga

$389,500; 1921 Oxnard Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Dorothy A Slechta to Lindsey Elaine Eccleston

$355,000; 4108 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Miranda Gonzalez to Colin G Austria

$320,000; 4435 Florence Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Todd D Lee to Jeanette Oakeshott

$318,000; 26 61st St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Melissa K Morgan to Christine A Novak

$310,000; 1029 Oxford St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Vlcek Trust to Valdas Meliukstis

$305,000; 723 Grant St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Ropro 7 LLC to Lane Poppert

$292,000; 6517 Stair St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Desai Trust to Khawaja Yassir Rahman

$256,000; 6150 Chase Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Anthony Chiiovari to Francisco Rodriguez Torrijos

$255,000; 4408 Stanley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kirk Kapoun to Alyssa Ushman

$211,000; 4231 Belle Aire Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by James L Russell to Jay Ar Pineda

$190,000; 512 Redondo Dr Unit 505, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Cmunt Trust to Jeffrey L Washington Sr

$180,000; 502 Redondo Dr Unit 105, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Barbara Backman to William J Brock

$163,500; 233 55th St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by 233 55th St LLC to Rami Natsheh

$152,500; 1034 Adelia St., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by William Edward Benjamin to Arman Kass Real Estate LLC

$150,000; 502 Redondo Dr Unit 308, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Vera Rabas to Ghenadie Postolache

$120,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 17B, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Maureen Grove to Janet Johnson

$120,000; 4944 Douglas Rd Unit 303, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by David J Trinka Trust to David C Vanek

$120,000; 4424 Arbor Cir Unit 5, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Sofia Burdeaux to Fieldview LLC

$111,000; 4129 Saratoga Ave Unit A103, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ancient City Contracting LLC

$82,500; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 15E, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Walter C Stephen to Paul Gutierrez

Elmhurst

$710,000; 349 S Arlington Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Trent Nehls to James Winterbottom

$644,500; 369 W Elm Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Robert A Turner to Mike Casey

$560,000; 293 N Willow Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Ryan Tunney to Chad S Howard

$550,000; 196 N Evergreen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Joseph C Buckley to Sikora Trust

$410,000; 300 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Fred Olsen to Artelio Watson

$400,000; 526 S Berkley Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Zanfardino Trust

$395,000; 470 N Oak St., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by James W Allen to Marion Olea

$320,000; 984 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Cataldo Trust to Ria Builders LLC

$310,000; 15W619 Victory Parkway, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Todd Macdonald to Armando Diaz

$260,000; 707 N Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Milasin Radovanvic to Wojciech Srama

$255,000; 410 N Emroy Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Home Point Financial Corp to Mindy Yoon

$251,000; 216 N West Ave Unit A, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jeffrey Sahagian to Gaurav Nanda

$150,000; 702 N Indiana St., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by David Flores Trust to Ramon Aponte Jr

$125,000; 841 N York St Unit 316, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Quest Publishing LLC to Aiyesha Mohiuddin

$120,000; 841 N York St Unit 115, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Nicole Lebron

Glen Ellyn

$575,000; 651 Roger Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Brian E Peterson to Claudia Juraska

$475,000; 625 Newton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Jo A Sullivan to Michael T Faerber

$440,000; 789 Western Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Richard Jonathan Weber to Ryan T Nelson

$411,000; 1N727 Newton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by 1n727 Newton LLC to Brian Charles Mckee

$395,000; 303 Elm St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Lance D Demaar to Jorge A Hernandez

$390,000; 570 Crescent Blvd Unit 506, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Matusiak Trust to Munroe Trust

$365,000; 433 Arlington Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kevil Trust to James King

$337,500; 2N331 Mildred Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Clay Henry to Jessica Pisarenko

$269,000; 1N579 Evergreen Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Steger Trust to Edger J Maya Jaimes

$262,000; 202 Traver Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Joseph L Odom to Marina Galassi

$245,000; 416 Melrose Ave Unit 102, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by William Jon Paul Anderson to Mary W Burns

$173,000; 355 Farnsworth Ct Unit 4, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jennifer Evans to Cristina I Borziac

$145,000; 378 Sandhurst Cir Unit 6, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Debra A Majcher to Value Properties Inc

$140,000; 440 Raintree Ct Unit 2H, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sonia Ponce

$103,000; 485 Duane Ter Unit B2, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Barlow Trust to Kayla L Burke

Glendale Heights

$290,000; 65 Armitage Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Ahmed Elgindy to Jamie Lopez

$280,000; 147 Oxford Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Nicolai Fuhrmann to Alejandro Zaragoza

$250,000; 85 Glen Hill Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Ali Hamed to Heidy Viramontes

$243,000; 2164 Wyatt Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Leszek Kozminski to Szymon Widlo

$240,000; 528 E Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Lucas Allen Schmitt to Maria V Yanez Saucedo

$227,000; 752 Lippert Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Dawn A Neville to Sayyam Mohammed

$225,000; 437 Norton Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Lois M Pazdzioch to Rode R Sheppard

$200,000; 83 Armitage Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Fenedick Trust to Carmen Huerta Moreno

$155,000; 305 E Alpine Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Azmathullah Khan to Muhammaid Zohaib

$129,000; 1001 Spruce St Unit 1A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Adam Dhedhi to Luquissia Garner

$100,000; 226 Shorewood Dr Unit 2D, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Slaven Turuntas to Eon Ventures LLC

$60,000; 192 Dunteman Dr Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michelangelo Defrancesco

Hinsdale

$725,000; 555 Warren Terrace, Hinsdale; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Angelats Trust to Eric J Uebehlhor

$675,000; 218 E 55th St., Hinsdale; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Aaron Sanders to Aaron M Sanders

$650,000; 5652 S Monroe St., Hinsdale; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Shabbir Ammar Moosabhoy to William Luke Whittier

$340,000; 5727 Sutton Place, Hinsdale; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Daniel J Ireland to Brandon M Renner

Itasca

$640,000; 231 S Rush St., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Rush Street Apartments LLC to Borchardt Investment Propertie

$562,000; 927 Clover Ridge Lane, Itasca; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jeffrey J Manguba to Kevin Vallattil Kurian

$545,000; 424 Home Ave., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Weichert Workforce Mobility In to Diana Kathleen Nitti

$343,500; 411 Parkside Ave., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Richard Rohatsch to Sarkis Adourian

Lisle

$532,500; 6819 Telluride Court, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Michael A Jablonski to Ryne R Krug

$505,000; 4535 Fender Road, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Michael R Failing to Travis M Fellers

$445,000; 4613 Old Tavern Rd Unit B, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jennifer Green to Darlene M Freeman

$379,500; 1714 Dixon Drive, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ruben Luna to Considine Trust

$375,500; 4829 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by David M Richter to Evan A Root

$345,000; 5608 Dover Drive, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Michael E Walsh to Deborah Tharp

$270,000; 5363 Newport Dr Unit 3-2B, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Kathleen M Ryan to Raja M Akbar

$100,000; 4418 Beau Monde Dr Unit 103, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Soonock Bae to Linda C Lorimer

Lombard

$475,000; 32 E View St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Ebbert Trust to Michael O Brien

$440,000; 226 W Morris Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Luna Trust to Caroline Zee

$410,000; 110 S Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Eastman Trust to Benjamin Keskic

$385,000; 401 S Lodge Lane, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Garth T Goetz to Zia Mehmood

$385,000; 2S122 Beaumont Lane, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Mark Durante to Joseph G Adams

$361,500; 350 N La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by O Neill Trust to Brian M O Neill

$360,000; 1564 Acorn Court, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Cabana Properties III LLC to Anthony T Zaprzalka

$350,000; 29 N Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Christopher Simms to Kyle R Lindstrom

$337,500; 21W142 Flamingo Lane, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Michael J Gaffigan to Gary Schiefer

$331,000; 310 S Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Baker Irving LLC to Fatimah Ayyash

$329,000; 272 E Madison St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Fab Management LLC to Yvonne M Battrell

$325,000; 2S143 Avondale Lane, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Andrew Zinowicz to Aurora Lopez Pompa

$315,000; 1060 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Phyllis Pavese to Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee

$310,000; 339 Cimarron Rd E, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Butters Trust to Rahat Mohyuddin

$295,000; 239 S 3rd Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Laura Sasinka to Jaclyn Petrillo

$295,000; 1112 E Cambria Ln N, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pang Lek Ong to Eduart Mustafa

$285,000; 61 S Lodge Lane, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Margaret N Wilhelm to James C Hagen

$275,000; 2N130 Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Ursula Sperner to Severin Keskic

$275,000; 244 W Graham Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Ryan D Barrie to Andrew J El Abaza

$255,000; 206 N Park Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Daniel J Lawrence to William M Brown

$250,000; 1108 E Wilson Ave Unit 1108, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Mary B Collins to Mohammed Majid

$240,000; 711 N Columbine Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Seejay Property Group LLC to Daniel Magana

$230,000; 230 S 3rd Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Julian Stolz

$215,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 318, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Peter Van Horne to Julie Donovan

$205,000; 1029 S Il Route 53, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Mumtaz A Malik to Olga S Dinu

$189,500; 1150 E Jackson St Unit 2G, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Egerton Trust to Patricia A Hillman

$172,500; 2201 S Highland Ave Unit 3H, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Karel Trust to Aleemuddin Mohammed

$168,000; 23 N Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Mohammed Fashihuddin to Nasreen Ansari

$163,000; 2015 S Finley Rd Unit 1009, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Gamino Trust to Carlos Romo

$155,000; 1331 S Finley Rd Unit 422, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Steven C Brazil to Ezell L Townes

$150,000; 1331 S Finley Rd Unit 212, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jeremy J Mrugacz to John F Cooney

$145,500; 43 N Park Ave Unit 1B, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Kaveria Lezza to Tina Zombolas

$115,000; 1320 Lore Ln Unit 2-120, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Izabela Wiatr to Consuelo Torres

$85,000; 1313 S Rebecca Rd Unit 116B, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Charles T Cartwright to David L Bruff

Medinah

$435,000; 22W411 Webster Ave., Medinah; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Susan J Byrne to Giuseppi A Faso

Naperville

$835,000; 2207 Leverenz Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by James W Degnan to Wajahat Akhtar

$742,500; 1240 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tracey Navea

$742,500; 1227 Wrenson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vivek Cherian

$736,830; 2812 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Yun Zheng

$720,535; 2519 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Farooq Sayfutdin

$699,030; 2831 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Pavan Kumar Bhagavatula

$689,957; 2820 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Chandra Rao Rokandla

$679,000; 107 Locust Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Stephanie C Richter to April Bryant

$673,000; 2832 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Gaurav Kakkar

$665,000; 3570 Jeremy Ranch Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Herbert M Kidd II to Jason William Krueger

$662,870; 2523 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Srinivasa Rao Sahukari

$646,197; 2543 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Wing Lam Tuen

$631,953; 2563 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Karthikeyan Pasunkili

$626,510; 3631 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mogan Rao Veempata

$625,000; 2151 Primrose Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Baqarali A Doriwala Trust to Zahid Hussain Presswala

$625,000; 1133 Summit Hills Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Werth Trust to Brian D Stading

$601,000; 1507 Wedgefield Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Mark E Mueller to Jonathan E Justice

$593,000; 1759 Mundelein Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Dean Matt to Joshua Feltz

$580,000; 6S545 Millcreek Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Richard W Robinson to Amanda S Batule

$580,000; 1014 Kauai King Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jerry Pokorny

$550,000; 1269 Marls Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Boudewijn Van Beek to Megan C O Gorman

$545,000; 2320 Kentuck Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Thomas Wang to Rahul Nagar

$515,000; 3515 Fairmont Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Veeravalli Trust to Peng Gao

$500,000; 971 Dakota Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Kittyhawk Properties LLC to Jigna Patel

$490,000; 1450 Culpepper Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Bravin Trust to James W Polites

$485,000; 41 Waxwing Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Risty L Ketola to Ryan James Stanley

$475,000; 904 Carlson Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Wancai Yang to Brian M Pirlot

$462,500; 1807 Rampart Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Rudolph C Seymour to Apurba Chakraborty

$460,500; 1327 Frederick Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Dogs Trust to Pijus Kanti Kar

$452,000; 603 Berry Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Howard J Taylor to Shengxiang Hu

$445,000; 1662 Charlotte Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Tonkovich Quaranta Trust to Joshua Perez

$442,000; 1913 Northfield Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mark Lindberg to Jill R Turro

$435,000; 853 Appomattox Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by J Richard Yetke to Anton Valkov

$428,000; 112 Tupelo Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Mcclure Trust to Michael Dayne Scearce II

$415,000; 1017 Hyde Park Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Chia Wei Chang to Ting Ching Su

$410,000; 232 Tupelo Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Carlo A Zaskorski to William Joseph Fieseler

$404,000; 1114 E Chicago Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Theodore L Quilitz to Kristy M Bromm

$400,000; 81 Flicker Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by David G Ryding to Andrew W Zobac

$400,000; 1575 Orchard Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Philip A Kirk to Heimburger Trust

$365,000; 1231 Oswego Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ardmore Property Management Ll to Tobey James Sanford

$323,000; 1933 Stanford Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Song Zhao to Carter Patton

$310,000; 2011 Tamahawk Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by David Kleinberg to Phyllis Campbell

$310,000; 1148 Wickfield Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Robert N Edstrom to Cheng Trust

$299,000; 2747 Mcclennan Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jennifer Leah Eble to Yuanbin Chen

$294,500; 3015 Kentshire Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert D Meier to Elena Nastas

$270,000; 1294 Tennyson Ln Unit 204, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Garrett Borg to Larisa Shiryaeva

$269,500; 2751 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Samy L Samaan to Sampath Harischandra

$265,000; 644 Dana Ct Unit B, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Anthony J Cellucci Jr to Natalie Wallace

$255,000; 2060 Navarone Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Theodore Leo Tamul to Steven William Crowley

$250,000; 236 Pier Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Kiersten L Boesso to Lois Bardenheier

$245,000; 729 Blossom Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Rajiv Kumar to Sajit Paul

$245,000; 1263 Rhodes Ln Unit 1201, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Courtney M Lesage to Dorothy W Stevens

$240,000; 431 Kensington Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Todd Hunter to Nataliya Usenko

$226,000; 1821 Paxton Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bradley M Custer to Henry Hai Vu

$216,000; 539 N Eagle St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Grant J Perkins to Gregory Perkins

$215,000; 457 Valley Dr Unit 203, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Sreenath Chinnala to Ziggy Mioduszewski

$200,000; 1422 Normantown Rd Unit 375, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Amar Singh to Daniel Vega

$200,000; 1100 Sherman Ave Unit 115, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Hsing M Chen to Ax Re Holdings LLC

$199,500; 865 Quin Ct Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Lola L Lesner to Theodore Quilitz

$195,000; 1482 W Jefferson Ave Unit D, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mark P Steckhan to Mohammad Neishapouri

$192,000; 1302 Normantown Rd Unit 323, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Sax Hill LLC to Ntg Trust

$185,000; 1052 N Mill St Unit 206, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by James W Snidanko to Haley Elise Nielsen

$135,000; 248 E Bailey Rd Unit A, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Darryl C Hammond to Hamza Sheikh

$125,000; 218 E Bailey Rd Unit C, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Varsha V Upadhyaya to Aivaras Krasauskas

Northwoods

$114,000; 28W035 Robin Lane, Northwoods; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Greg Hayden to Northpoint Property Group LLC

Oak Brook

$744,500; 150 Briarwood N, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Briarwood 150 LLC to Elaine Zannis

$535,000; 1 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit B306, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Louis M Gonnella to Ahmed Family Trust

$395,000; 2S730 Williamsburg Court, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Betty J Flasch to J R Mcgarry Trust

$109,500; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 14 C, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Michael A Kade to Michael Tristano

Oakbrook Terrace

$300,000; 17W161 Leahy Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Khan Trust to William Pawlowski

Roselle

$443,500; 212 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Mohajabeen Mohammed

$433,500; 214 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Cain M Ponce

$356,000; 640 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by La Reyna Enterprise LLC to Mark Anthony G Dandan

$290,000; 875 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Agnieszka Hamberg to Anna Marie Di Sylvester

$290,000; 6N018 Wheaton Road, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Harold Scott Woodin to Balwinder Randhawa

$271,000; 630 Newport St N, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by James F Celano to Adis Kapetanovic

$250,000; 620 Spring St., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Geraldine M Casper to James Stoklosa

$225,000; 472 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Brianna Murray to Matthew L Labno

Villa Park

$425,000; 258 E Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Robert Rogas to Callahan Moltzan

$333,000; 623 W Terrace St., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Peggy Zahn to Michael Steinhaus

$312,500; 18 W Ridge Road, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Christian Hill to Gulam A Sabir

$245,000; 535 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Oscar Ramos Garcia

$244,000; 18 W Ridge Road, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Radomir Matijacevie to Keith Hill Estate

$233,000; 1S210 Holyoke Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Fashomz Investments Inc to Karen Kammes

$185,000; 18W112 Standish Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Ahmad Nishat to Osiel Villarreal

Warrenville

$620,000; 3S573 Melcher Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Boyd Buck to John J Katsantones

$465,000; 2S608 River Oaks Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by David Savino to Cuong Chi Huynh

$433,500; 29W691 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Balwinder K Chhokar

$420,000; 29W064 Batavia Road, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Lawrence T Sanchez Sr to Kyle R Walker

$360,000; 2S384 Riverside Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Daniel F Humann to Todd Dooley

$345,000; 30W171 Dedham Court, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Katherine J Giuliano to Kevin P Molidor

$190,000; 2S531 Emerald Green Dr Unit C, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Lois Deringer to Muhlenfeld Trust

$148,000; 2S729 Williams Road, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Gregory Hayden to Northpoint Property Group LLC

Wayne

$685,000; 30W730 Warwick Way, Wayne; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Jeno Trust to Elisco M Salinas

West Chicago

$537,500; 900 Meadow Ridge Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Christopher J Van Wagner to Joseph H Vazquez

$535,000; 2394 Alamance Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Steven C Crooke to Jordan Zulauf

$460,000; 460 Columbine Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Scott D Abernethy to Breanne Hamilton

$401,000; 524 E Washington St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by William J Lynch to Archer W Curry

$345,000; 323 E Washington St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Donald A Olson to Ramirez Romerc

$340,000; 27W566 Timber Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Roucka Trust to Edward Hanrahan

$310,000; 447 Church St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Ismael Jiminez Jr to Emma Sather

$300,000; 510 S Neltnor Blvd., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Manuel Guijosa to Pastor Garcia

$284,500; 1148 Lillian Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Michael G Sahs to Jasmin Flores

$232,500; 29W061 Woodland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Nicholas D Peters to Ann Marie Larson

$230,000; 1S351 Edgewood Walk, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Gregory Hayden to Northpoint Property Group LLC

$212,000; 119 W Pomeroy St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by John P Engel to Alexander Marin Alvarez

$106,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit B11, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Joaquin Loa to Lazaro Garcia Munoz

$50,000; 1N650 Ethel St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Gregory Hayden to Northpoint Property Group LLC

Westmont

$542,500; 1236 Connamara Court, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Donald L Noe to Sudhir S Kota

$356,000; 46 W 56th Place, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Josh Shenton to Jacob Gluszek

$350,000; 210 N Cass Ave Unit AB, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Jav Holdings LLC to J&t Rental Properties LLC

$307,500; 1235 Virginia Drive, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Spiewak Trust to Isabella Jacqueline Chowaniec

$225,000; 48 Peach Tree Lane, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Tina Marie Caputo to Rafael Ybarra

Wheaton

$600,000; 209 S Chase St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Joel Keith Sims to Austin Barry

$571,000; 911 Crest St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Anshu Bera to Joseph E Libert

$525,000; 2S540 Arrowhead Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by G David Lather to Walter Lamar Lucas

$525,000; 2108 Belleau Woods Court, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by 444 Namaste LLC to Joseph Mayfield

$495,000; 0N376 Farwell St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Christopher D Hillesheim to Alex Gerdes

$480,000; 623 E Elm St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Helmsdorfer Trust to Michael Evans

$465,000; 324 S Chase St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Patrick D Roche to Andrew Henry Bowers

$458,000; 1881 Brentwood Ln E, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Diane Kleckler to Austin Mealer

$450,000; 26W325 Menomini Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Ronald R Teed to Max A Kugelman

$450,000; 201 W Willow Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Bogdonoff Trust to Willow Ave Apartments LLC

$375,000; 606 N Carlton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Gregory B Clarkin to Jonathan Jeffrey Oslund

$374,500; 1603 E Liberty Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Joseph Antolik to Jacob C Frerichs

$350,000; 832 James Court, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Raymond R Reesor Jr to Paul Falvey

$320,000; 1322 N President St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Thomas K Harper to James T Jones Jr

$314,000; 307 Clinton Court, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Narup Trust to Collin W Hanson

$305,000; 309 S Erie St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Albert L Vandemerkt to Melinda Schinkowsky

$305,000; 1337 S Naperville Road, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Ramon A Rodriguez to Angelina Herrera

$300,000; 610 N Carlton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Greg Clarkin to Jonathan Jeffrey Oslund

$300,000; 311 E Madison Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dahx J Marrs to George Scigousky

$300,000; 0N276 Cottonwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Brian M Hurley to Grace Hasken

$285,000; 1184 Hertford Court, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Ilirjan Piaku to Ricardo Soares

$278,000; 624 E Evergreen St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Brittany Johnson

$266,000; 922 S Gables Blvd., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Douglas Welliver to Paulina Kozlowska

$240,000; 1715 Lakecliffe Dr Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Thomas M Schraeder to Anthony Carmine Aceto

$177,000; 1479 S County Farm Rd Unit 1-1, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Wolf Trust to Maureen A Netzel

$175,000; 411 S Morgan Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Philip B Bauer to Eric E Edenburn

$160,000; 1911 Spring Green Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by John K Fertig to Trent Weaver

$160,000; 1682 Williamsburg Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Jesus Deleon Jr to Carrie Strandgard

$150,000; 1482 Stonebridge Cir Unit C 3, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Andrew Schmidt to Imran Ashraf

$120,000; 100 W Park Circle Dr Unit 1A, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Gary S Eickhoff to Ayesha Ahmed

$110,000; 1661 Farragut Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Carol A Martin to Michael Staszcuk

Willowbrook

$630,000; 158 Chaucer Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Petrak Trust to Lopez Trust

$430,000; 10S160 Clarendon Hills Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Peters Trust to Andrew A Kleehammer

$367,000; 26 Highridge Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Richard G Tomek to Flora Trust

$325,000; 201 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 209, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Mary Katherine Flannery to Sharon Prizy

$320,000; 116 Meadow Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Home Sweet Home Rentals LLC Me to Joshua P Lindstrom

$310,000; 27 Windward Circle, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Doehring Trust to Malgorzata Ryszkiewicz

$250,000; 722 Cottonwood Ct Unit C, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Alexandra Gromek to Jorie Grande

$222,000; 6425 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 210, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Welsch Trust to Maria Teresa Ballesteros

$215,000; 6147 Willowhill Rd Unit B, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Schimmel Trust to Barton J Marquardt

$185,000; 6425 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 119 & GARAGE 10, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Hilda J Cerocke to Steven Mike

$150,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 509, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Thomas J Fitzpatrick V to Atassi Investments LLC

$131,000; 16W543 Mockingbird Ln Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Jva Four LLC to Tatiana Tutunaru

$78,000; 9S180 Lake Dr Unit 104, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Thomas O Leary to Linderhof LLC

Winfield

$599,500; 1S107 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ronald E Muhtich

$590,000; 27W030 Churchill Road, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Daniel Brian Knoerr to Robert Campbell

$512,000; 1S129 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Valerie Labewau

$495,500; 28W664 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Duksik Lee

$470,500; 28W648 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Frank C Mores

$420,000; 0S579 Robbins St., Winfield; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Thomas A Murphy to Adam M Rivera

Wood Dale

$390,000; 480 Knollwood Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by William S Ryan to Julio Sanchez

$385,000; 254 S Cedar Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Andrzej M Szlezak to Gloria G Arzet

$370,000; 372 Woodlane Court, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Robert J Melka to Christina Griffin Welch

$350,000; 121 Oak Hill Dr Unit 1AL, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Konstantions Koutsoukos to Bogdan Stetsko

$305,000; 114 N Addison Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Filippo Roppo to Rafal Mlekicki

$285,000; 433 E Potter St., Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Lsf11 Master Participation Tru to Oscar Ortiz

$260,000; 476 Dominion Ct Unit 26, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Brian Hiers to Anya Obodzinski

$225,000; 478 Foster Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Diane Reynolds to Susan D Berna

$225,000; 213 E Potter St., Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Michael Wisowaty to Christian Varela

Woodridge

$645,000; 1306 Chauser Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Joseph A Serpico to James V Kuchta

$590,000; 1912 Chippingham Road, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by E W James Sprandel to John Sakla

$435,000; 8 Mashie Court, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Michael J Lorenzen to Hyang Choo Lee Stark

$420,000; 2536 Kelly Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Yongsoo Chung to Donald Cinaj

$385,000; 8108 Gatewood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Timothy J Wisniewski to Gregory Anthony Payne

$380,000; 7904 Westview Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Richard P Mcmahon II to Anne Elizabeth Roberts

$356,000; 6 Plover Court, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Beebe Trust to Dumitru Arnaut

$337,000; 7210 Hawthorne Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Suk Jae Lee to Anastacio Montalvo

$290,000; 5 Kildeer Court, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Peck 2009 Trust to Sarah Lanigan

$205,000; 17 Penny Royal Place, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Julie C Anderson to Christine Mrozek

$177,000; 7030 Sussex Ct Unit 17-102, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Karen A Buege to Waldemar Metelski

$132,000; 2037 Country Club Dr Unit 12, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by David J Cimbalista to Morgan J Bartel

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.