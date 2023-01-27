Dist. 220 superintendent leaving job at end of school year

Barrington Area Unit District 220 Superintendent Robert Hunt plans to leave his job at the end of this school year, the district said in a news release Friday.

Hunt moved from Ohio to join the district in July 2021. He's leaving to return to that state and become Superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools in Columbus, should that district approve a contract for him during a board meeting Monday. Once the contract is approved, Hunt will resign his position with District 220 effective June 30.

"This was a personal family-based decision, and it was a very difficult decision to make," Hunt said in the release. "We have important work ahead during the second half of the 2022-23 school year. I look forward to continuing to serve as superintendent of schools and will work to ensure an effective transition in district leadership."

The District 220 school board will hold a special closed session Tuesday to discuss next steps and will communicate more information about the search for Hunt's replacement following the meeting.

"The board has appreciated the leadership of Dr. Hunt over the last two years," school board President Sandra Ficke-Bradford said. "We respect his decision to do what is best for his family at this time. Barrington 220 is an exceptional school district with talented staff who will work collaboratively to ensure continued success for every student during this transition. The board of education will begin working immediately to secure the next leader of our school district."

Hunt previously worked for nine years as superintendent at Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District in Ohio. He led District 220 out of the worst of the pandemic, launched its strategic planning process, Framework 220, and oversaw the completion of Build 220 construction at five schools.