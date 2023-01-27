Cook County property transfers for Dec. 1-30, 2022

Arlington Heights

$625,000; 131 E Emerson St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Christian Gospel Outreach Corp to Paul Kasili Kokosoulis

$555,000; 429 S Lincoln Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Hicks Trust to Michael J Di Lorenzo

$530,000; 3908 N Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Stavropoulos Trust to James R Cory

$451,000; 1218 Center Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Gaylord Trust to Oleg Kokhanchuk

$400,000; 6 E Olive St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Karen Marie Tucci

$365,000; 2609 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Michelle S Friedman Gross to Kevin Garcia

$360,000; 2014 N Shenandoah Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by James L Zook to Kayla A Ruchti

$355,000; 2027 N Dunhill Ct N, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Cioch Trust to Michelle Mace

$320,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4H, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Eggonia Investment Trust to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$280,000; 2307 N Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Wieslaw Pios to Citlalli Itzel Perez Perez

$278,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 24 G19, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Mbm Realty LLC Series U to One N Chestnut Apt LLC

$270,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5H P13, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Mbm Realty LLC Series N to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$253,000; 652 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Adema Z Kossay

$246,000; 3451 N Carriageway Dr Unit 308, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sowa Trust to Alexander Treynker

$238,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kevin E Mccaskey to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$190,000; 1006 W Saint James St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Gale L Henningsen to Piotr Choroszczak

$178,000; 906 W Alleghany Dr Unit 1A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Joseph M Pesola to Rasa Rinkeviciute

$160,000; 827 S Dwyer Ave Unit C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mandy R Kalish to Iror Raducan

$147,000; 1215 N Waterman Ave Unit 2H, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Liliia Ukhach

$140,000; 2642 N Windsor Dr Unit 202, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Marek Szakola to Angelo Travlos

$135,000; 2407 S Goebbert Rd Unit G104, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Tucker Trust to Kyle J Kurianski

Barrington

$632,500; 847 Fairfax Court, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bgrs LLC to William Bryan Powers

$312,000; 725 Prospect Ave., Barrington; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Patrick J Gorman to Eric L Nevers

$180,000; 600 W Russell St Unit 303, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Arbors 303 LLC to Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste

Bartlett

$700,000; 681 Timber Ridge Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Rachel Malinowski to Amy Wu

$520,000; 182 Sunflower Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Mark A Croft to Gurjant S Gill

$424,000; 430 S Hickory Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Menichino Trust to Michael A Paparella

$411,500; 107 N Hickory Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Angela Serbest to Marc A Kohler

$405,000; 889 Brewster Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Casimer A Kosiba Trust to Lorena Hernandez Wolas

$405,000; 1086 Longford Road, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Gabriel E Menjivar to Erik Valencia

$362,500; 858 Marina Ter E, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Nicholas A Comella to Elizabeth Cuttill

$349,000; 142 S Crest Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Elizabeth M Lorz to Manzoor A Iqbal

$340,000; 1038 Longford Road, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Dominick Ferrara to Anthony J Villafane

$315,000; 1239 Summersweet Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Christi R Thompson to Rikita Shah

$290,000; 916 Molobay Terrace, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Donna M Jacobsen Trust to Austin P Rathnau

$277,000; 1627 Columbia Cir Unit 3, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Eric Ellis to Bryant W Harner

$275,000; 917 Voyager Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Cody J Grinthal to Jeremy Walton

$255,500; 507 Horizon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Gjr Investments LLC

Buffalo Grove

$723,000; 2690 Misty Woods Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Oksana Bubelis to Brian Stoller

$700,000; 2054 Link Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to James Konieczny

$555,000; 2134 Apple Hill Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Ramana Kadari to Yan Liu

$537,500; 41 Chestnut Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Raja Parvathaneni to Rubayat Murtaza

$487,000; 1245 Dayton Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Amit Ghosh to Dalisay R Panganiban

$455,000; 1421 Chase Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Weiwei Cao to Pratiksha Ramesh Umak

$352,000; 1092 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Dudick Trust to Ravikiran Kandepu

$350,000; 39 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Kateryna Lukhina to Ganesh Ramakrishnan

$270,000; 175 Lake Blvd Unit 358, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Tatiana Benishin to Robert E Anderson

$270,000; 109 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Margaret Porcaro to Timothy Navabi

$260,000; 335 Indian Hill Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Cascade Funding Mtg Trust Hb5 to Fortuna Vk Inc

$252,500; 1038 Cambridge Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Fortuna Vk Inc

$230,000; 665 Le Parc Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Yuriy Kulagin to Imad K Hasan

$227,000; 1145 Auburn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Schnitzer Estate Trust to Vural Diril

$197,500; 720 Weidner Rd Unit 301, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Jin Young Kim to Malgorzata Babinska

$185,000; 805 Weidner Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Piotr Joseph Kazirod to Artur Russu

$101,000; 1103 Miller Ln Unit 106, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Sebuh Torian to Terrence J Hoos

Des Plaines

$570,000; 1490 Oxford Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Cynthia A Watson to Farkhod Sadykov

$501,000; 360 King Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bhumit Patel to Carmine Atteo

$394,000; 1814 Spruce Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Nicholas Bonavia to Daniel C Smith

$380,000; 1884 Birch St., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Stancy Trust to Krystyna Jasinski

$373,000; 205 Dulles Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Manju Moyanmakl to William L Crain

$360,000; 85 Wisconsin Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael Schild to Thomas M Feeley

$355,000; 56 Lancaster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Vincent Scarlata to Jeena Rose Joseph

$355,000; 1263 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mohammad Y Motlani to Mark Anthony Leon Guerrero

$340,000; 290 N 8th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Vanzandt Trust to Mark Dietz

$265,000; 470 Bellaire Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Salman Mohammed Khan

$240,000; 656 Pearson St Unit 405, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Anthony K Muntean to Ju K Lee

$230,000; 1272 S Cora St., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Victoria Velatino to Ramiro Nieto Gonzalez

$215,000; 990 S Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Estefania Arias Chavez

$212,000; 430 S Western Ave Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Magdalena A Woziwoda to Sandra Brown

$155,000; 711 S River Rd Unit 712, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jack Clerkin to Keith Burke

$143,000; 1441 E Thacker St Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Christine Mrozek to Janice R Geller

$139,000; 8812 Jody Ln Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Krzysztof Sleszynski to Efren A Sosa Sotomayor

Elk Grove Village

$647,000; 1031 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Emerald Inc to Polony Trust

$425,000; 1680 Carolina Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Goyal Trust to Fnu Raj Kumar

$405,000; 1445 Kathleen Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by David E Summerfield to Leticia Aguilar

$380,000; 1417 Armstrong Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Robert Michael Foss to Katherine T Dzielawa

$345,000; 322 Dorchester Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Frank L Disalvo to Jennifer C Woods

$340,000; 105 Shadywood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Bohdan Vatsyk to George Yu Yung Wang

$330,000; 1496 Worden Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Brenda Boza to Kristina Atanasov

$319,000; 316 Charing Cross Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carlo J Ancheta to Pascual Lara

$195,000; 635 Perrie Dr Unit 201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bartley Trust to Atanas Zhilev

$146,000; 209 Washington Sq Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Donna Cadwell to Petar Gechev

Hanover Park

$410,000; 9 Don Carlos Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Hye Young Park to George S Pytlik

$385,000; 7791 Sherwood Cir S, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mohammad Anvari to Esho Milhim

$325,000; 1250 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Frances L Ryan to Sam Wahbeh

$320,000; 1880 Mccormick Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Angel Rose Fulco to Edgar Quintero

$306,000; 2315 Cove Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Elizabeth Rose Cuttill to Patrick T Devlin

$255,000; 7424 Nantucket Cv, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Advanta Ira Services LLC to Jason Sachs

$255,000; 2184 Mallard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Park Real Estate LLC to Ghanshyam Patel

$250,000; 3704 Merrimac Ln E, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Pragna Kathrani to Daya K Chaudhari

$244,000; 1743 Mccormick Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Amit G Patel to James L Cross Jr

$220,000; 2094 Mallard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Santiago A Castillo to Alondra Castillo

$210,000; 1521 Indian Hill Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Gerai Dine L Vileikis to James Paul Jon Reilly

$190,000; 6234 Gold Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Brian J Zumbrock to Jessica Viktor

$188,000; 5815 Wilshire Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Procerfina R Javier to Joseph Modrzejewski

$172,000; 1440 Apache Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jairo F Vargas to Jack A Eichman

$162,000; 5615 Court Maria, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Adela Bonilla to Corrie L Pechan

$150,000; 1354 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Jennifer A Boucher to La Maison Properties LLC

Hoffman Estates

$412,000; 1855 Avon Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Anne M Mckeon to Richard Riviere

$390,000; 790 Freeman Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Myeong Su Park to Preyas Gandhi

$377,000; 4285 Sandlewood Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Kathleen M Kraft to John A Wascow

$314,500; 520 Colgate Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Cadman Family Trust to Bryan H Mis

$254,000; 220 W Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Pragnya J Shah to Dayana T Maita Casanova

$231,000; 1895 Ashley Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Stoldt Trust to Prk Group LLC

$162,000; 1840 Huntington Blvd Unit 214, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Ramiz Samardzic to Nadie P Gonzales

$160,000; 1886 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Fedor Trust to Brian Vasquez

$140,000; 1952 Liberty Pl Unit 5621, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Kaufman Trust to Brian Vasquez

$115,000; 1650 Airdrie Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Walnut Pond Estates LLC to Bhupinder Kaur Dhanoa

$115,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 418, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Syed R Hussaini to Ion Siminica

$107,000; 1500 Robin Cir Unit 107, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Noe Patino to Renu Kumari

$100,000; 1973 Kenilworth Cir Unit D, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Tanya Tumangelova to Marcelo Vita

Inverness

$432,500; 538 Peterson Court, Inverness; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Joseph D Howard to Ryan R Quinn

Lake Barrington

$115,000; 23146 N Kelsey Ave., Lake Barrington; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Linda J Yuhas to Dillon J Streit

Mount Prospect

$550,000; 1724 Verde Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Angel Campos to Sean W Maines

$510,000; 1311 E Mulberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Tomasz Snopko to Victoria M Palacios

$375,000; 809 S Edgewood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Brctag Trust to Charle Pk Brown

$359,000; 200 N Wille St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Julia A Degan

$341,000; 1123 S Cherrywood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Viji Varkey to Eleni Glannopoulos

$335,000; 1425 Picadilly Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Patrick Murrin to Sahar Allawi

$330,000; 403 S Deborah Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Derek J Bremer to Hannah Junius

$272,000; 11 S Wille St Unit 509, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sosin Trust to Lawrence C Braun

$240,000; 1024 N Wheeling Rd Unit 1, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Hardik Soni to Alex Mazurkiewicz

$195,000; 625 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 209, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Jigar Patel to David Brenes Lopez

$180,000; 625 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 103, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Patricia A Joyce to Cheryl A Valloni

Palatine

$750,000; 780 S Spring Willow Bay, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Fady Bebawy to Richard Berktold

$615,000; 858 W Ellis St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Melissa Souden to Derrick Mclean

$490,000; 339 N Fremont St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Hansen Trust to Patrick Omalley

$396,000; 101 Briarwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Andrei Prepelita

$380,000; 546 N Robinson Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by John J Naughton to Iris Patrice Bernales

$360,000; 1082 S Parkside Dr Unit 1082, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Gregory P Alford to Yadavkumar Sivakumar

$356,500; 278 W Fairview Circle, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Neil J Solanki to Richard A Belluomini Jr

$350,000; 310 S Rose St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Robert J Rachford to Samantha Jaekel

$349,000; 302 W Glade Road, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by James D Pfligter to Mark K Sherman

$315,000; 919 E Plate Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Amarjit K Deol to Jonathan Roman

$302,000; 307 N Schubert St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kreshnik Osmani to Craig Richard Schuetz

$245,000; 85 S Stonington Dr Unit 273, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Alexander E Nunez to Julie E Shimmennetto

$235,000; 217 W Fairfield Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jennifer Blanas to Ewell Trust

$228,000; 145 W Brandon Ct Unit E, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Raymodn A Jorda to Olga Roguska

$210,000; 2291 N Enlund Dr Unit 8, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Shalini Rehil Katariya to Richard Teresi

$200,000; 769 E Whispering Oaks Dr Unit 1LC, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Cecilia M Barazowski to Ricardo E Santoy Gasca

$187,000; 2113 N Ginger Creek Dr Unit 23C, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Ashish Savani to Andre Birkus

$183,000; 245 S Park Ln Unit 306, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Bonnie Schultz Lubawy to Jacob Lighezan

$135,000; 500 N Wilke Rd Unit 105, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Amanda M Hilmer to Jillian Marie Koehler

$120,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 400, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Nancy Esterkin to Dorota Stelmach

$117,000; 1733 N Emerald Bay Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Gjr Investments LLC

$115,000; 221 W Johnson St Unit B, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by James A Netzel to Alina Mihailenco

$105,000; 924 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 327, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kevin Kwon to Snizhana Pashchuk

$105,000; 1462 Carol Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Luis Molina to Eva Maniatis

Prospect Heights

$574,000; 39 S Wildwood Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Thomas Weidman to Hal Norman

$365,000; 214 S Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Latton Trust to Nancy J Lutton

$111,000; 808 E Old Willow Rd Unit 106, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Alex P Mazurkiewicz to Mariyan Petkov

Rolling Meadows

$276,000; 5528 Elizabeth Place, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Doreen M Csarman to John K Mcvey

$240,000; 3503 Piper Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Peter Trapani to Charlene Drezen

$238,000; 3750 Industrial Ave Unit C, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kll Enterprises Inc to Mpp Holdings LLC

$200,000; 3305 Kingfisher Ln E, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Guy M Karm to Mark S Karm

$159,000; 2600 Brookwood Way Dr Unit 303, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Wojtek Mieczkowski to Stefanie M Bailey

$125,500; 5450 Astor Ln Unit 214, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Vrushali Dudeja to Chanel E Lee

$100,000; 2600 Brookwood Way Dr Unit 104, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Seddie Bastanipour to Nazar Mygovych

Roselle

$443,500; 212 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Mohajabeen Mohammed

$433,500; 214 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Cain M Ponce

$356,000; 640 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by La Reyna Enterprise LLC to Mark Anthony G Dandan

$290,000; 875 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Agnieszka Hamberg to Anna Marie Di Sylvester

$290,000; 6N018 Wheaton Road, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Harold Scott Woodin to Balwinder Randhawa

$271,000; 630 Newport St N, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by James F Celano to Adis Kapetanovic

$250,000; 620 Spring St., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Geraldine M Casper to James Stoklosa

$225,000; 472 W Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Brianna Murray to Matthew L Labno

Rosemont

$145,000; 9604 W Higgins Rd Unit 3B, Rosemont; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Yaswanth Pavuluri to Askari Morris

Schaumburg

$660,000; 1250 Saint Claire Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kelly Trust to Fenglei Liu

$570,000; 1427 Indian Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Herberto Dutra to Michael Binczycki

$525,000; 128 Mendon Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Vishal Parekh to Samir Patel

$489,500; 2243 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Millie B Marco

$472,000; 1550 Coventry Road, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Douglas H Mehlan to Amir Begovic

$435,000; 230 N Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Melanie F Kirk to Vikas M Shah

$390,000; 823 Downing Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Phillip S Bissell to Kalpesh Kumar Govindbhai Soni

$360,000; 95 Stevens Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Madden Trust to Gm Ortenzc Trust

$330,000; 2862 Fremont Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Lorraine P Coyle to Yevgeniy Brodskiy

$235,000; 2032 Stanley Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Alicia M Noe to Dhimant Shah

$221,000; 217 Charleston Ct Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Robert Clark to Zachary Garrett

$212,000; 80 Kristin Cir Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Sampath K Nellutla to Priyal Patel

$208,000; 2035 Windemere Cir Unit 20-4, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Edda Aichinger to Nephtali Jonathan Ramos

$205,000; 545 Verde Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jesus Arriaga Jr

$199,500; 1026 Glouchester Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Peter Cangialosi to Ivan Tsakhniy

$192,500; 1114 Brunswick Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by John Dalbis to Khanmyrza Kadyraliev

$164,000; 614 Tralee Ct Unit 2C, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Larry Lam to Rupal Thakar

$160,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 208, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Jie Property Management LLC to Denisa Simona Draghici

$107,000; 135 Wolcott Ct Unit M 1, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Donald G Thilmany to Grandview Capital LLC

South Barrington

$710,000; 1 Joshua Court, South Barrington; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kuker Trust to Lawrence R Schroeder

Streamwood

$379,000; 111 Bittersweet Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Gracie H Robles to Kassie Koch

$365,000; 6 Fernwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Young II Lee to Justin C Perez

$327,000; 942 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Prafulkumari R Patel to Yuliya Butryn

$320,000; 18 Debbie Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Samuelson Trust to Anthony Michael Montelo

$313,000; 1561 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Jr Holdings 1 LLC to Khamphala Phetvixai

$300,000; 359 Somerset Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Panagiota Soto to Jose Tejeda Calderon

$295,000; 602 Westgate Terrace, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Felix Banda to Eric V Banda

$294,000; 43 Veneto Court, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Vitalbhai A Patel to Khosbayar Batdeleg

$253,500; 1316 Klein Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Julie R Ahmann to Lexszi N Jenkins Spiegel

$250,000; 408 Cahill Road, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mc Acquisitions LLC to Maria Del Carmen Carmona Martinez

$249,000; 33 Samuel Dr Unit 17-5, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Joseph Perrino Trust to Ganna Kuzminska

$228,000; 300 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by John Wagner to Jaqueline Pimentel

$225,000; 631 Tanglewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Sara Spinner to Maria Quijano

$220,000; 321 Wisteria Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Khalil F Alotaibi to Vrushali Dudeja

$204,000; 200 Greenbriar Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Francisco Arellano to Filiberto Alvarez Rodriguez

$192,000; 4043 Princeton Court, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Brown Bear Holdings LLC Northw to Maria P Hernandez

$178,000; 152 Innsbrook Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jva Three LLC to Ewa Kur

$152,000; 126 Gant Cir Unit D, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kaltenbach Trust to Nazarii Chmut

Tower Lakes

$380,000; 115 E Tower Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Andrew J Ohlrich to Blake Conner Landa

Wheeling

$442,000; 1341 Horizon Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Deutsche Bank National Trust C to Song P Choe

$335,000; 1040 Valley Stream Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Piotr Miklasiewicz to Vladislav Bolocan

$325,000; 110 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 503, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Luda Shusterman to Rutherlyn Guillermo

$237,000; 237 Cindy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Estelle Hieber to Scott A Cheek

$230,000; 561 Apache Trl Unit 9, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Arturo C Ruiz Martinez

$227,000; 702 Sutton Circle, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Di Xu to Jolanta J Beckler

$221,000; 581 Custer Ct Unit 2-20-25, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Cheri Hamma to Andrew Grabowski

$180,000; 1323 Braver Court, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Felipe Melgoza to Marina Marinova

$140,000; 1298 Fore Ct Unit 1298, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Svetlana Mironchuk to Scott Hagen

$100,000; 127 N Wolf Road, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Rehab Hamoui to Joseph John Bisconti

$70,000; 955 Ridgefield Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael Sawka to Transzland LLC

