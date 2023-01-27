Chicago man facing charges after drugs, weapon found in Des Plaines

A Chicago man was taken into custody Wednesday in Des Plaines after police found drugs, a homemade bludgeon, a fake driver's license and other illicit items in a vehicle in which he was sleeping, authorities said.

Pierson Bowling, 54, of the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and other violations.

Police discovered Bowling asleep in a rental truck about 1:45 p.m. in a parking lot on the 1200 block of East Touhy Avenue. Police learned the truck had been reported stolen to Chicago police.

The drugs and other items were found after a subsequent search, according to the news release.