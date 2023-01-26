Son of ex-legislator goes on trial, fights charges tied to Madigan probe

Former state Rep. Edward Acevedo pleaded guilty in December 2021 to tax evasion, admitting he cheated the federal government out of about $37,000. His son Alex's tax evasion trial began Thursday. Associated Press file photo

A son of former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo went on trial in federal court Thursday, where he is accused of filing false income tax returns in a spinoff of the feds' larger bribery investigation involving ComEd and former state House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The trial of Alex Acevedo, expected to last only a few days at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, is the first to result from that broader probe. It comes a little more than a month before the trial of four people who are accused of trying to bribe Madigan -- a proceeding that will offer a peek at Madigan's trial and could last as many as two months.

