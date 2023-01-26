Son of ex-legislator goes on trial, fights charges tied to Madigan probe
Updated 1/26/2023 6:33 PM
A son of former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo went on trial in federal court Thursday, where he is accused of filing false income tax returns in a spinoff of the feds' larger bribery investigation involving ComEd and former state House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The trial of Alex Acevedo, expected to last only a few days at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, is the first to result from that broader probe. It comes a little more than a month before the trial of four people who are accused of trying to bribe Madigan -- a proceeding that will offer a peek at Madigan's trial and could last as many as two months.
