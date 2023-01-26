Smash-and-grab robbers take thousands of dollars of jewelry from Arlington Heights store

Three thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a downtown Arlington Heights jewelry store Wednesday, police said Thursday.

The smash-and-grab robbery occurred at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, at Persin & Robbin Jewelers, 24 S. Dunton Ave., in the Dunton Court shopping plaza.

Police said three men entered the store and stole merchandise, then fled in a black 2021 Honda Accord sedan with Florida license plates. The robbers left the immediate area, but the vehicle later was found unoccupied nearby at 122 S. Vail Ave.

It's unknown if a second vehicle was involved.

Police said Thursday they're continuing to investigate and asked the public for any video footage that may have captured the vehicle or the men in the area before or after the robbery.