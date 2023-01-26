Police: Impaired driver caused crash that killed Round Lake man, son

A Round Lake man and his 5-year-old son were killed and other family members injured in a car crash Wednesday in Round Lake Beach that officials said was caused by an impaired driver.

The driver, Adam Peregrin, 41, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and 15 counts of aggravated DUI, Round Lake Beach police said Thursday afternoon.

Police did not release the names of the man and boy who died.

Police said the crash happened when Peregrin, who was driving a truck, crossed the centerline of Route 83 near Lexington Drive in Round Lake Beach and struck the vehicle the man, his son and other family members were traveling in.

Investigators determined at the scene Peregrin was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, police said. He was taken into custody and brought to Lake County jail, where he remains.

Peregrin would need to post $100,000 in cash to be released while his case is pending.