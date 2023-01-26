Pakosta sworn in as Libertyville fire chief

Mike Pakosta was sworn in this week by Mayor Donna Johnson as the 10th fire chief in Libertyville history.

Pakosta has been with the department since 2002 and has served as interim chief since July, following the retirement of Rich Carani, who served 33 years.

The department provides fire, paramedic, special rescue, hazardous materials, dive rescue, public education, and fire code enforcement services to Libertyville and the Libertyville Fire Protection District from three fire stations. Staff is certified as firefighters and licensed as paramedics who respond to about 4,000 calls annually.