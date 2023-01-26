Illinois attorney general contests 'badly flawed' ruling that blocked end of cash bail
Updated 1/26/2023 5:40 PM
The Illinois attorney general's office on Thursday filed its opening argument with the state's highest court as it seeks to overturn a judge's ruling that found parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.
Among the goals of the landmark criminal justice bill was the elimination of cash bail in the state, which would have made Illinois the first state in the nation to do so.
The bail reform was to go into effect Jan. 1 but was halted at the last minute after Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with a group of prosecutors and sheriff's offices opposed to the law.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.