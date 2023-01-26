Illinois attorney general contests 'badly flawed' ruling that blocked end of cash bail

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is appealing a judge's ruling that blocked the elimination of cash bail just before the Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect. Associated Press/Jan. 9

The Illinois attorney general's office on Thursday filed its opening argument with the state's highest court as it seeks to overturn a judge's ruling that found parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.

Among the goals of the landmark criminal justice bill was the elimination of cash bail in the state, which would have made Illinois the first state in the nation to do so.

The bail reform was to go into effect Jan. 1 but was halted at the last minute after Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with a group of prosecutors and sheriff's offices opposed to the law.

