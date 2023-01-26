Elgin Public Museum to honor late educator "Miss Marge" Saturday

The Elgin Public Museum will hold a "Remembrance Tea" Saturday to honor its late longtime educator Marge Fox.

Fox died Dec. 8 at the age of 89. She taught programs at the museum and Lords Park Zoo for 27 years, after retiring from a 38-year career as a public school teacher in Hoffman Estates.

She taught her last class, a "Meet the Bison" session, on Oct. 29.

The public is invited to share stories, memories and photos of "Miss Marge," as she was known, during the informal open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The museum is at 225 Grand Blvd. in Elgin.