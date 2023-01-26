Batavia police investigating west-side car burglaries

Batavia police are investigating burglaries to unlocked vehicles that occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Vehicles on 0-100 block of South Mallory Avenue, the 0-100 block of North Mallory and the 200 block of Republic Road were targeted. And in the nearby Stonefield subdivision, car alarms went off in the early morning, police said.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance footage, is asked to call police at (630) 454-2500.