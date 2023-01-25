Prospect Hts. District 23 will seek tax hike to fund full-day kindergarten, building upgrades

Eisenhower Elementary School in Prospect Heights would get eight more classrooms, an additional multipurpose room and additional learning and library space under a proposed tax hike on the April 4 ballot. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Elementary School District 23

Eisenhower Elementary School and the three other schools in Prospect Heights Elementary School District 23 would see security and facility upgrades if voters approve a tax hike on the April 4 ballot, district officials say. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Security upgrades and full-day kindergarten will be on the ballot April 4, when Prospect Heights Elementary School District 23 asks voters to approve a tax rate increase.

The increase would allow the district to issue about $20 million in debt certificates to pay for building and security improvements at its four schools, as well as add $1.2 million in annual operating funds.

The cost to District 23 property owners would be about $456 a year for a home with a fair market value of $350,000, officials said.

School officials say District 23 has the third-lowest tax rate among surrounding districts, and it has been more than 35 years since voters approved a request to fund improvements.

Among the planned upgrades are the construction of a secure entrance at Eisenhower Elementary School, the replacement of aging and inefficient windows, siding and doors at all schools, and the addition of classrooms to offer full-day kindergarten to all students in the district.

"The district is currently unable to serve 35% of pre-K/kindergarten students due to space and budget constraints," Superintendent Don Angelaccio said. "Most other Wheeling Township elementary districts are already offering, or preparing to offer, this programming for all students."

About 58% of the proceeds from the tax increase would pay off the debt incurred for capital improvements, while 42% would address operating costs, such as staffing, materials, utilities and ongoing maintenance.

The district is planning five community information sessions to discuss the proposal. They are scheduled for:

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Eisenhower Elementary School, 1 N. Schoenbeck Road, Prospect Heights.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Eisenhower.

• 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Anne Sullivan Elementary School, 700 N. Schoenbeck Road, Prospect Heights.

• 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Betsy Ross Elementary School, 700 N. Schoenbeck Road, Prospect Heights.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at MacArthur Middle School, 700 N. Schoenbeck Road, Prospect Heights.

District 23 educates about 1,480 students from Prospect Heights, Arlington Heights and Wheeling.