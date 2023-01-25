Pritzker warns College Board against AP Black studies changes after DeSantis blocked course

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Chicago in December, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Las Vegas in November. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times-file; John Locher/AP

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn't include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."

Pritzker sent a sharply worded letter to the board over its decision to revise the Advanced Placement course in African American Studies after the Florida governor -- and likely GOP presidential candidate -- blocked Florida high schools from offering the course because it included segments on "queer theory" and "abolishing prisons," among other topics.

Pritzker objected to any change "in order to fit Florida's racist and homophobic laws."

"In Illinois, we reject any curriculum modifications designed to appease extremists like the Florida Governor and his allies," Pritzker wrote in the letter obtained by the Sun-Times.

