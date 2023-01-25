Naperville foundation restarts job training program for adults with autism

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is relaunching an employment training program for adults with autism.

The next three-month cohort begins Feb. 7, with classes held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at 1500 W. Ogden Ave. in Naperville. Optional social hours will follow.

Participants will receive classroom-based instruction and mock on-the-job training. Taught skills include teamwork, communications, problem solving, professionalism, resume building, interview skills and filling out job applications.

For more information about the Turning Pointe's employment training program, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.com or contact Mary Butler at (630) 615-6036 or mbutler@turningpointeaf.com.