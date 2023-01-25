Learn about pollinators and how to attract them

Native Illinois pollinators is the topic of the Wild Ones Lake-to-Prairie Chapter's meeting Feb 4, at the Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein.

Carolina Schottland, a master gardener and volunteer educator for the Lake County Forest Preserve District, will discuss the importance of pollinators in the ecosystem and plants that attract them. Pollinators include bees, butterflies, moths, and other insects, as well as hummingbirds and even bats.

While many are economically important, they are in crisis due to exposure to pesticides and other chemicals, loss of habitat, loss of species and genetic diversity, and changing climate.

The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and also will be available via Zoom. Registration is required. Visit www.fremontlibrary.org/events.