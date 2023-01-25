Lawsuit alleging mistreatment of ICE detainees in McHenry County jail will move forward

The McHenry County Correctional Facility and the Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center are seen in February 2021 in Woodstock. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media file photo

A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit filed last year by former federal immigration detainees held at the McHenry County Jail can move forward.

The lawsuit, filed by former Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, alleges they were threatened by McHenry County jail employees to be put in the "hole," "suffer serious harm" or deported if they did not perform "janitorial labor."

"Plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged that defendants obtained (their) labor or services through prohibited means," Judge Iain D. Johnston said this month in his 13-page opinion.

"Threatening to deport a detainee to obtain proper janitorial labor is plausibly a threatened abuse of law or legal process, let alone the infliction of serious psychological harm sufficient to cause a reasonable person to perform the requested labor or services," Johnston said in the opinion.

The violations are alleged to have been made under the federal Trafficking Victims Protections Act, which in part, protects people from being exploited by being forced, defrauded or coerced into "compelled labor."

Johnston also denied the county's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Jay Kumar, the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of six former ICE detainees, said Tuesday.

The former detainees listed as plaintiffs are Aleksey Ruderman, Jason Clarke, Jahat Evelyn, Basaru Asolo, James Forero and Chris Pocknell.

The ruling assumes the facts in the complaint are true and allows the lawsuit to move forward, he said.

The former inmates, who were in custody at various times between 2015 and 2021, said they were forced to clean showers, toilets and the gym for free or face punishment that included being locked in their cells or solitary confinement, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in the spring of 2022, names McHenry County, the McHenry County sheriff's office, former Sheriff Bill Prim and four individuals who oversaw the jail and enforced its rules requiring the alleged "forced labor."

They are seeking class-action status and asking for at least $5 million in damages for current and past detainees, according to the lawsuit.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Emily Matusik said Tuesday the office could not comment on pending litigation. She said the office is being represented by the McHenry County state's attorney's office in the litigation.

The jail no longer holds ICE detainees after the Illinois Way Forward Act banned counties from contracting with the federal government to house immigration detainees. However, between 2016 and 2020, the jail held an average of 240 civil immigration detainees per day. The county received $95 per day per detainee. In that time, the county earned $41 million in revenue, the lawsuit states.

The next steps in the lawsuit involve a factual investigation, depositions of inmates, jail guards, officials and other witnesses, and eventually a jury trial at the federal courthouse in Rockford.

"We believe there are human rights abuses going on at many detention centers where inmates are forced to perform labor against their will," Kumar said.

The McHenry County lawsuit is "part of a growing trend of suing detention centers around the U.S.," he said.

However, the other lawsuits are against "for-profit jails" that partner with private contractors, he said. The McHenry County lawsuit is the first of its kind filed against a county jail that has no private interests, Kumar said.