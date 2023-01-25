I-88 traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges

Bond has been set at $60,000 for a Chicago man accused of illegally possessing firearms, cannabis and cash in Aurora.

Kane County detectives pulled over Deandre Harris, 31, of the 2700 block of W. 83rd St., who was speeding in his vehicle on I-88, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found two firearms, three bags of cannabis and $13,522 in cash in the vehicle, according to the release. Harris has been charged with one count of armed violence and two drug-related felonies.