Geneva District 304 superintendent finalists share history, vision for leadership

Elizabeth Freeman, left, and Andrew Barrett are the finalists for the superintendent position in Geneva Unit District 304. Courtesy of Geneva Unit District 304

Two educators vying to become the next superintendent of the Geneva Unit District 304 fielded questions this week from community members.

The finalists for the superintendent position are Andrew Barrett, District 304's assistant superintendent for learning and teaching, and Elizabeth Freeman, the chief academic officer at Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300.

On Tuesday, Barrett and Freeman participated in community forums moderated by a representative of Ray & Associates, the firm District 304 hired to assist in finding a new superintendent.

Barrett spoke of his 17 years in the district and his career from teaching third grade to being a middle school administrator, then a principal at Mill Creek Elementary School, leading up to his current position.

"You've got to be out working with people," Barrett said to a question about how he would connect with students and teachers.

"I think that the way you stay connected is by being visible," he said. "And that's not just in the schools and the events in the schools, but that's in curriculum meetings or working with teachers on new processes."

Barrett said it's not possible to be at everything all the time. But by managing time, a superintendent can be at a high school basketball game and an elementary school fun fair.

"When you need to make decisions later, it's those relationships and connections that help us do that," Barrett said.

Freeman spoke of her 28 years in public education, including 11 years as a classroom teacher and 17 years as an administrator.

"I started as a middle school teacher in a very challenged middle school in Waukegan," Freeman said. "And in Waukegan, I really learned what it takes to make it in a classroom. And it really comes down to relationships."

Freeman also taught high school, was a curriculum director for a high school in Rochelle and was an assistant superintendent of innovative teaching and technology in Mundelein.

"So tonight, I come to you with that span of experience from pre-K to high school, which I think is so important here in the unit district you have," Freeman said.

She said she would stay connected through the options offered, whether to classroom teachers or students.

"I think in this school district, you just have so many opportunities for involvement, and I would love any one of those," Freeman said. "You have a strong arts program, music program, athletic program -- so many options that are here for the children in your community, and it speaks to what you value as parents in the community. What I can infer, is that your children should be well-rounded, that you want your students to have lots of options ahead of them."

As to the most essential element as a superintendent, Barrett said, "We are here to make a difference in our kids' lives for a society that desperately needs smart, caring, kind and hardworking people in it."

"I also think this is not an easy job, and the responsibility of a public school district is not easy," Barrett said. "The way you get through difficult things is by working together. And you can't get through difficult stuff if you don't have relationships."

For Freeman, the single most essential element is the span of responsibility that a superintendent has.

"If I were to narrow in on one area that I think is most essential in this role, it's that of communicator and champion of public education," Freeman said. "Public education, right now, is under tremendous scrutiny from all different areas. And it's important that you have a superintendent that represents your community, that advocates for the incredible work that happens."

Freeman said she toured some of the district's schools Tuesday and was impressed with the rich learning environment she saw.

"I think being able to share that story is of utmost importance for your superintendent -- to champion the work that our teachers do, all of our support staff members, our parent educators," Freeman said.

To a question about what new idea in education he would like to implement in the district, Barrett said it still depends on relationships.

"It's easy for me to come in and have a thousand ideas," Barrett said. "But the things that we should do are the things we decided together."

The next superintendent is expected to be announced by Jan. 31, officials said.