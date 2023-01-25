Chicago man charged after Naperville police track down stolen car

Bond has been set at $250,000 for a Chicago man accused of driving a stolen car and illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Naperville.

Naperville Police responded to a call at 4:41 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 1600 block of Westminster, where a Dodge Durango had been stolen. Police later found the vehicle at a gas station on Route 59 near I-88.

Frank Whitefield Jr., 20, of the 7600 block of S. Champlain Avenue, Chicago, and an unidentified individual fled from the vehicle on foot when an officer approached, according to a DuPage County news release. Following a brief pursuit, Whitefield was taken into custody. Authorities say Whitefield was in illegal possession of a loaded firearm when he was apprehended.

Whitefield has been charged with possession of a stolen car, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of burglary tools.

"The crimes alleged in this case will not be tolerated in DuPage County and anyone suspected of such behavior will be quickly apprehended and find themselves facing serious charges which will be aggressively prosecuted," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

Whitefield's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 21.