Aurora police looking for missing 14-year-old boy
Updated 1/25/2023 8:24 AM
Aurora police are seeking the public's assistance locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.
Michael Thompson Jr. is described as a Black male last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweater, black jeans and red and white Air Jordan shoes.
He was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Hidden Pond Circle.
Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is urged to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5000.
