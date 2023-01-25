Aurora police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

Aurora police are seeking the public's assistance locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Michael Thompson Jr. is described as a Black male last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweater, black jeans and red and white Air Jordan shoes.

He was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Hidden Pond Circle.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is urged to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5000.