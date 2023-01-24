Winter storm expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow Wednesday

Up to four inches of snow is expected in some parts of the suburbs Wednesday, according to forecasts from meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville. Daily Herald File Photo

Up to four inches of snow is expected in parts of the suburbs Wednesday as a storm moves into the area after midnight.

The heaviest snowfall is expected along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor, with much of the northern and western suburbs expected to get up to two inches of snow, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern portion of the Chicago suburbs.

The Wednesday morning commute is likely to be affected by the snowfall and could make travel throughout the day treacherous as well, forecasters advised.

Lingering snowfall may persist Thursday as well, but is not expected to be as significant.

High temperatures will reach the lower 30s for most parts of the Chicago area through Friday, and are expected to dip into the upper teens later in the week.