 

Round Lake Beach police searching for person who broke into paint store

  • Authorities say this person broke into the Sherwin-Williams store in Round Lake Beach early Tuesday morning.

    Authorities say this person broke into the Sherwin-Williams store in Round Lake Beach early Tuesday morning. Courtesy of Round Lake Beach Police

 
By Elizabeth Rymut
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/24/2023 6:02 PM

Round Lake Beach police have asked the public for help in identifying the person who broke into the Sherwin-Williams store at 184 W. Rollins Road early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department shared an image of a person wearing a yellow face covering. Police said the break-in occurred at 1:39 a.m.

 

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 270-9111.

