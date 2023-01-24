Round Lake Beach police searching for person who broke into paint store
Updated 1/24/2023 6:02 PM
Round Lake Beach police have asked the public for help in identifying the person who broke into the Sherwin-Williams store at 184 W. Rollins Road early Tuesday morning.
In a Facebook post, the police department shared an image of a person wearing a yellow face covering. Police said the break-in occurred at 1:39 a.m.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 270-9111.
