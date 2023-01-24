Round Lake Beach police searching for person who broke into paint store

Authorities say this person broke into the Sherwin-Williams store in Round Lake Beach early Tuesday morning. Courtesy of Round Lake Beach Police

Round Lake Beach police have asked the public for help in identifying the person who broke into the Sherwin-Williams store at 184 W. Rollins Road early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department shared an image of a person wearing a yellow face covering. Police said the break-in occurred at 1:39 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 270-9111.