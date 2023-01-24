Palatine League of Women Voters hosts discussion of money and politics Wednesday

The League of Women Voters of the Palatine area is hosting a virtual program Wednesday examining the ways money flows through our political system.

"The Money Behind Our Politics" will feature an in-depth discussion with Julie Strauss exploring how campaigns raise funds, the role of so-called dark money and the influence of super PACs.

The discussion also will examine how campaign finance laws have evolved since the 1970s and how the U.S. Supreme Court has viewed them.

The event is open to the public and takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. over Zoom. For more information and to register, visit

lwvpalatinearea.org.