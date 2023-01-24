Naperville townhouse left uninhabitable after early-morning fire

A Naperville townhouse was left uninhabitable after an early-morning fire today that damaged two other units as well.

Naperville firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of Mulligan Drive at about 1:45 a.m. for an activated fire alarm.

Residents of the unit also called dispatchers to report a car was on fire in an attached garage as well as a car in the driveway in front of the unit.

Firefighters encountered "heavy fire" showing from the front of the townhouse.

Firefighters were also able to determine the fire had spread to two other units, one of which was vacant.

All residents had been able to exit safely, but paramedics treated one person at the scene who did not require transport to a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was reported.

While the primary townhouse unit where the fire began was left uninhabitable, the two other affected units were deemed habitable.