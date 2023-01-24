Girl struck by SUV while crossing street in Bartlett

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV early Tuesday morning in Bartlett.

Officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to the intersection of Oak and Hickory avenues, where a northbound 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander struck the girl while she was crossing the street.

The girl was taken to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, while police closed Oak Avenue between Lake Street and Morse Avenue for about 40 minutes to investigate the crash.

Police said they cited the 66-year-old woman driving the SUV for failure to yield at a crosswalk.