Girl struck by SUV while crossing street in Bartlett
Updated 1/24/2023 6:48 PM
A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV early Tuesday morning in Bartlett.
Officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to the intersection of Oak and Hickory avenues, where a northbound 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander struck the girl while she was crossing the street.
The girl was taken to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, while police closed Oak Avenue between Lake Street and Morse Avenue for about 40 minutes to investigate the crash.
Police said they cited the 66-year-old woman driving the SUV for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.