Garrett Popcorn Shop now open at Midway International Airport

A new Garrett Popcorn Shop is open for business at Midway International Airport. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

A new Garrett Popcorn Shop is open for business at Midway International Airport in Chicago. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

A Garrett Popcorn Shop's landing at Midway International Airport represents more than just tasty snacks for travelers to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

"It's the latest step in the Midway Modernization Program's concessions redevelopment," CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said at the venue's opening last week.

"The program has already revamped Midway's security pavilion and parking garage, and the CDA is excited to move the program forward with several new concessions that are slated to open in the terminal over the next year," she explained in a statement.

The Midway shop features Garrett's specialty with flavors ranging from CheeseCorn to CaramelCrisp to Buttery and Plain. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to accommodate fliers who want some comfort food on the flight or an iconic Chicago gift to give.

The shop is expected to employ 15 people, and the Department of Aviaion noted about 800 Chicago-area residents work at Midway's food and retail sector.

Garrett's arrival follows the debuts of Lettuce Entertain You restaurants Big Bowl and Tallboy Taco last year.

Those eateries are part of a multiyear, $75 million program to expand and jazz up Midway's food options, allowing for 70 businesses ultimately. The total area for concessions will increase from 44,000 to 70,000 square feet.

Other new Midway restaurants are Big City Chicken, Big Shoulders Coffee, Billy Goat Tavern, Cafe Descartes, Einstein Bros Bagels, Fuel Bar and Sarah's Candies.

Also this month but some miles away, the city opened a new Chicago Travel Plaza next to O'Hare International Airport at Higgins Road and Patton Drive.

The plaza features a Taco John's restaurant, a 7-Eleven and gas station with alternative fuels and electric vehicle charging stations.

To learn more about the Midway Modernization Program go to mdwmod.com/home.