Bail set for 2 suspects in thefts at Motor Werks

Two parolees charged with stealing vehicles from a Barrington auto dealership Sunday were ordered held on $100,000 cash bond Tuesday.

Tavarius Jackson, 27, and Lamont Jackson, 24, must post the entire amount to be released from custody, and then must submit to electronic monitoring if they go free, a Cook County judge ordered.

It's unclear whether the Jacksons are related.

Tavarius Jackson is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government property and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Lamont Jackson is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.

Lamont Jackson did not appear at Tuesday's hearing. A Barrington police officer testified that he is hospitalized at Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

According to prosecutors, Barrington police on Sunday morning received a report of five suspicious individuals running through the parking lot at Motor Werks of Barrington, 1475 S. Barrington Road. An officer noticed the security gate open and positioned his squad car across the exit, Barrington police said in a prepared statement.

According to police, Tavarius Jackson "accelerated and intentionally rammed the squad car in one of the stolen vehicles allowing the others to leave the scene at high rates of speed."

Police say the offenders "caused four separate crashes at different locations," resulting in injuries to five people. One of the injured suffered fractures to the ribs and lumbar region, prosecutors said. It is unclear whether that person was a defendant or a bystander.

Prosecutors also said Tavarius Jackson entered a police car and drove off. The vehicle reached 126 mph before it crashed, prosecutors said. The Barrington Police Department did not return calls requesting clarification of the sequence of events leading up to the defendants' arrest.

A Cook County state's attorney office spokeswoman did not respond to requests to clarify details.

Tavarius Jackson's criminal background includes a 2018 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, for which he received a six-year sentence; a 2015 conviction for unlawful use of a weapon; and convictions in 2014 and 2012 for possession of a controlled substance, according to prosecutors. He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 17.

Lamont Jackson's criminal background include a 2020 conviction for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, for which he received a two-year sentence. He also has a 2020 burglary conviction for which he received a three-year sentence, a 2018 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and a 2020 misdemeanor conviction for criminal trespass, according to prosecutors. He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 6.