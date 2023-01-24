Bail set at $100K for man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo's workers in drive-through

Bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday for a Chicago man accused of robbing two workers in the drive-through lane of a Naperville Portillo's in July.

Authorities say Solomon Marshall, of the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard, approached the female workers at the restaurant at 1992 W. Jefferson Ave. at 11:36 p.m. July 20, implied he had a gun and demanded money. He took two Portillo's fanny packs containing about $680 and then patted down the workers in a search for more money, saying, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this," according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

"The allegations that this defendant robbed two girls while they were working the drive-through lane at a local restaurant are very disturbing," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "While Mr. Marshall may have not had a real gun with him, the paralyzing fear these girls experienced, believing Mr. Marshall to be armed, was real."

To be released from the DuPage County jail pending trial, Marshall would have to post $10,000 as bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 21.