You can meet the finalists for superintendent of Geneva schools Tuesday

The two finalists for Geneva Unit District 304 superintendent are Andrew Barrett, the district's assistant superintendent for learning and teaching, and Elizabeth Freeman, currently the chief academic officer at Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, officials announced Monday.

Community forums with Barrett and Freeman are scheduled from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Students, parents and community members are invited to attend the session to be held at Geneva Middle School North, 1357 Viking Drive, while teachers, administrators and staff are invited to the session at Geneva Middle School South, 1415 Viking Drive.

Each candidate will be interviewed individually at each school starting at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., they will switch locations and take questions again at the other location, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

The search firm the district hired to aid in finding a new superintendent, Ray & Associates Inc., will moderate both forums.

Those who missed the submitted questions survey deadline last week can still submit written questions at the forums.

Barrett began in Geneva as principal at Mill Creek Elementary School from 2006 to 2011, then was director of learning and teaching. He served as director of curriculum from 2011 to 2015 before becoming assistant superintendent for learning and teaching.

Barrett earned his doctoral degree in educational policy, organization and leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Freeman has served in public education for 28 years, spending 11 years as a middle school and high school teacher and 17 years as an administrator, the news release stated.

Freeman was a high school curriculum director, director of professional development, and preK-8 assistant superintendent before becoming the chief academic officer in District 300.

Freeman earned her doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Loyola University in Chicago.

The District 304 board is expected to decide on a new superintendent by Jan. 31.

Superintendent Kent Mutchler is leaving the district when his contract expires June 30. The new superintendent is to begin the next day.