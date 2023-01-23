Three-car garage gutted in early morning fire near Hawthorn Woods

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and a detached three-car garage near a Hawthorn Woods home was nearly destroyed in an early morning fire today.

Firefighters from the Lake Zurich Fire Department were called to the home on the 26200 block of North Fairfield Road just before 2:30 a.m.

It took about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The blaze appears to have started in a storage area behind the garage, fire officials said. The fire did not affect the nearby house.

Fire officials estimated damage to the garage and contents to be roughly $175,000.