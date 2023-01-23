State Rep. Canty hosting open house Thursday

State Rep. Mary Beth Canty, a Democrat from Arlington Heights, is hosting an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at her district office, 12 E Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights.

"Connecting with community members and learning about the issues that matter most to them is one of my top priorities as a state representative," Canty said in an announcement of the event. "There are so many state resources available to residents, but many simply don't know about them."

Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet Canty, tour the office and learn about the services available to residents of the 54th District she represents. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email info.repmbc@gmail.com.

Canty was elected in November to the 54th District seat, which represents portions of Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Palatine and Buffalo Grove.