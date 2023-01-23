Police: Five injured in crashes as car thieves fled Barrington dealership

Two Chicago men face felony charges alleging they were among several thieves who stole vehicles from a Barrington auto dealership Sunday morning, then caused multiple crashes as they fled police, authorities said Monday.

Tavarius M. Jackson, 27, and Lamont Jackson, 23, are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding stemming from the thefts at Motor Werks of Barrington, 1475 S. Barrington Road, according to police.

Police did not provide addresses for either suspect.

Tavarius Jackson faces additional charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to property alleging he deliberately crashed into a Barrington police vehicle while fleeing. Both men also face parole violations, according to police.

Police said the car thieves caused high-speed crashes while attempting to evade capture, injuring five people and inflicting property damage. Barrington Police Chief Dave Dorn said two people were seriously injured.

The Jacksons remained in Barrington police custody Monday awaiting bond court appearances Tuesday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

According to Barrington police, officers were dispatched to the dealership about 8 a.m. Sunday after receiving notice of suspicious activity. An officer arrived to find "numerous offenders" stealing vehicles from the lot, police said.

After the officer positioned his police vehicle across the dealership's exit, Tavarius Jackson intentionally rammed it, freeing up the others to leave the scene, police allege.

Dorn said the two men in custody were apprehended after crashes. Other suspects remain at large.

"We believe there were five people involved," Dorn said.