Palatine American Legion blood drive set for Feb. 4

Palatine American Legion Post 690 is holding a blood drive in conjunction with Vitalant Blood Donation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4, at the legion hall, 122 W. Palatine Road in Palatine.

The drive will tale place in the facility's upstairs banquet hall. Appointments are recommended, but not mandatory. To make an appointment, visit Vitalant.org and use the code 10053458,

Donors should bring an ID to their appointment and make sure they eat and hydrate before arriving.