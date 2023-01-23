Naperville Fire Department holding banquet for cardiac arrest survivors

The Naperville Fire Department is holding a banquet to recognize community members who survived cardiac arrest in the last year thanks to the efforts of medical professionals.

The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave. in Naperville. Survivors will be honored, information about the department's Advanced Cardiac Resuscitation program will be shared and an announcement will be made about a new initiative.

According to department officials, the Naperville Fire Department's cardiac arrest survival percentage ranks among the best in the country. Paramedics, telecommunicators, police officers, nurses and doctors also will be honored at the banquet.