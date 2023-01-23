 

Glen Ellyn officials to deliver State of the Village address

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/23/2023 12:34 PM

The Glen Ellyn chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a "State of the Village" presentation Thursday night.

Village President Mark Senak and Village Manager Mark Franz will discuss highlights of the past year and what residents can expect in 2023. The event also will include a question-and-answer session.

 

The meeting will be held at the Glen Ellyn Police Station, 65 S. Park Blvd., from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The program also will be available to watch live via Zoom. For more information and to register for a Zoom link, visit lwvge.org.

"The 'State of the Village' presentation is always one of our more popular community meetings," league chapter Co-President Michelle Thorsell said in a statement.

The program also will be recorded and posted on the League's YouTube page.

