Two die in wrong-way crash on Route 53 near Elk Grove Village

Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Route 53/I-290 near Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police reported.

The collision occurred at about 2 a.m. at Biesterfield Road as one vehicle headed south in the northbound lanes.

The southbound vehicle hit a vehicle traveling north head-on, authorities said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Traffic was diverted from northbound Route 53 onto Biesterfield while officials investigated. Lanes reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

State police had no further information as of 9 a.m. but updates are expected.